QUINCY -- When Quincy University women’s basketball coach Kaci Bailey started to assemble her first recruiting class, she knew she needed two things.
A big class and a talented class.
Ten players later, she has what she wanted.
Bailey and her staff signed seven players out of high school along with three transfers in Quincy’s 2022-23 recruiting class.
The second-year head coach is coming off a nine-win season after taking over a program that had won just two games in 2020-21. Bailey says she’s excited to use this class to bring the program to new heights.
“We’re excited. I’m very pleased with the strides that we made last year,” Bailey said. “I’m super excited about this group coming in and building off what we did last year.”
In December, the Hawks signed Champ Akoto Danso of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., Megan Harrell of Carthage, Ill., Rylee Denbow of Cottleville, Mo., Sydney Runsewe of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., and Paige Gamble of Ashland, Mo.
QU also added Megan Meyer of Bethalto, Ill., and Laura Garrett of Winchester, Ill.
Through the transfer portal, QU picked up West Alabama’s Naelyn Almodovar Rios, and grabbed a couple of junior college transfers in Cymirah Williams and Kealani Neves.
The common theme between most of these players? They come from winning programs, which is what Bailey and her staff were looking for.
“Being able to sign competitors, competitors that know what it takes to win was something that was important to us when putting this class together,” Bailey said. “I think they’re just as excited to be a part of what we’re trying to do right now.”
For Denbow, a 5-foot-11 shooting guard, she said Bailey’s mission of turning Quincy women’s basketball around was a big reason she became a Hawk.
“I could be part of (the rebuilding) or watch it happen, so I decided I wanted to be a part of that,” Denbow said. “I think Coach Bailey and the rest of the coaching staff is going to put all of us in the best position to win and that’s what I want to do is win.”
Bailey says Denbow comes from a competitive environment at Francis Howell Central High School near St. Louis.
During her time with the Spartans, Denbow was a three-time all-conference and three-time all-district honoree.
Bailey said Runsewe also comes from a driven program at De LaSalle High School in Minneapolis. The 5-8 guard helped lead the Islanders to a state championship.
Runsewe was a 1,000-point scorer and was one of the top high school players in Minnesota.
Akoto Danso and her high school also saw a lot of success while she was there. The 6-1 post player helped lead Simley High to a third-place finish at state as she was a two-time all-conference selection.
These competitive environments recruits played in high school will transfer over to the court, according to the goal-minded head coach.
“We have a lot of players that want to play,” Bailey said. “I think all of them have potential. I think it depends on how well they can adjust to what we do, what we ask them to do and then just the impact they make.”
While Bailey and her staff will have to decide on who earns playing time, this is a stark contrast from last season in regard to depth.
The Hawks return five players – Sarah Nelson, Beth Matas Martin, Emma Knipe, Gabby Burns and Grace Flanagan – including three starters.
Bailey said her first recruiting class looks good on paper, but there’s also a dynamic of getting them to mesh together.
While QU’s recruiting class is bigger than most, Denbow said she’s excited to learn together with nine other players.
“I’m just curious to see how we all gel together,” Denbow said. “I feel like the returners have already done a great job trying to help us, and trying to include us in things. I feel like we’re going to look to them a lot to get us through the season.”
Before her second QU team takes the court in late August, Bailey is making sure her players become acquainted with each other. The Hawks do team bonding activities over Google Meet every two weeks.
As Bailey and the Hawks prepare for the 2022-23 campaign, the QU head coach can take a deep breath after putting together a large class.
“I’m happy with the group that our staff put together,” Bailey said. “Excited that it’s kind of done, you’re always still looking, but I can sleep a little better at night and feel good about who we’ve all put together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.