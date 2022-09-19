INDIANAPOLIS – The Great Lakes Valley Conference announced their Players of the Week on Monday. Quincy University linebacker Peyten Chappel was selected as Defensive Player of the Week for his performance at Walsh University in week 3.
The Mt. Zion native recorded 12 tackles (7 solo/5 assisted). He also got to the quarterback for two sacks. Chappel was Mr. Do-It-All on Saturday as he also intercepted a pass and returned it for 42 yards.
