Chase Gockel.jpg

File photo of Hawks right-handed pitcher Chase Gockel winding up in a game at QU Stadium during the 2023 season. Gockel was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the ninth round of the MLB Draft on Monday.

 Denny Sinnock/Contributed Photo

QUINCY -- Quincy University right-handed pitcher Chase Gockel was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

Gockel was the 264th overall pick, selected by the Angels in the ninth round. The 23-year-old fireballer agreed to terms with Los Angeles for a signing bonus of $180,300.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.