QUINCY -- Quincy University right-handed pitcher Chase Gockel was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.
Gockel was the 264th overall pick, selected by the Angels in the ninth round. The 23-year-old fireballer agreed to terms with Los Angeles for a signing bonus of $180,300.
Los Angeles plans on using the hard-throwing pitcher in the back end of the bullpen and he will report to the Angels rookie camp in Tempe, Ariz. on July 17.
Gockel's fastball clocks out at 98 mph and limited opponents to a microscopic .112 batting average this season.
The Edwardsville High School product posted a 2.25 ERA and went 3-0 with 57 strikeouts in 32 innings over 21 appearances during the 2023 season. He allowed just 12 hits and 20 walks.
Gockel is the 12th Hawks player to be drafted by a MLB club in school history.
Two years ago, the Cubs drafted left-handed pitcher Riley Martin in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft.
Former Hawk players who reached the major leagues include former Twins outfielder Josh Rabe and former Cardinals reliever Josh Kinney, who was a member of its 2006 World Series championship.
