INDIANAPOLIS – The Great Lakes Valley Conference announced their football players of the week on Monday. Hawk Quarterback, Tionne Harris has been named Offensive Player of the Week for his record breaking performance against Trinity International University in week 2.
Harris went 15 of 21 passing for 300 yards. He threw 6 touchdowns, which is a new school record for most passing touchdowns in a single game. This was all during the first half, as Harris did not see action during the second half of the game.
