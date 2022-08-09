QUINCY -- Something special happens when Quincy University quarterback Tionne Harris steps onto the football field.
He has a cannon for a right arm.
And the ability and agility to scramble out of danger.
“He’s lightning in a bottle,” QU head coach Gary Bass said.
A two-year starter for the Hawks, Harris shattered the school record for touchdown passes in a season last year.
Not bad for a guy who excelled despite being hampered by shoulder and ankle injuries in 2021.
The dynamic, 5-foot-8, 197-pound Harris is healthy now. And that’s a scary prospect for opposing defenses.
“I feel great – I’m finally 100 percent physically and I’m ready to roll,” Harris said. “I will be able to run and scramble a little more. Hopefully, it will make a difference for us.”
Bass said he can see the difference with Harris being more mobile as fall camp kicks off.
“Tionne can run, and he’s very elusive,” Bass said. “When things break down, he can get out of the pocket and do things vertically down the field with his arms and legs. He’s pretty special.”
Harris put his talents on display last fall when he passed for 2,568 yards and 26 touchdowns.
The Hawks averaged an impressive 35 points per game last year, but Harris believes the offense will be even more potent in 2022.
“We have a lot of firepower and a lot of weapons on offense,” Harris said. “When we start clicking, nobody can stop us. I seriously think we can average 45 or 50 points a game this season. We have the potential to score a ton of points.”
Quincy finished 4-7 last year, in large part because its defense struggled considerably.
The Hawks have a new defensive coordinator – Michael Pannone – and Harris said the personnel change is already making a difference.
“Our defense has improved so much,” Harris said. “They are playing a lot harder and a lot more physical. You could see the difference already in the spring. They are 100 percent ready to make an impact.”
Harris is beginning his fifth season at QU, but he still has two seasons of eligibility left after redshirting and gaining an extra year because of COVID-19.
“We are expecting really big things from Tionne,” Bass said. “He’s a great leader for us, by example and vocally. He doesn’t say a whole lot, but when he does his teammates listen. He’s a phenomenal young man and a great competitor.”
Harris flashed a huge smile at the conclusion of practice early Tuesday afternoon at QU Stadium.
“I love this,” he said. “There is so much energy and enthusiasm out here from this team. We have our football family all back together and it feels like home.”
The Hawks open the season with a Thursday night home matchup against Glenville State on Sept. 1.
“It’s going to be great, playing at night,” Harris said. “It’s the first time in the history of the Quincy program that we’ve played a football game under the lights. We can’t wait. It’s going to be exciting, that’s for sure. We’re going to put on a show, I promise you that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.