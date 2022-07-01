QUINCY -- When Steve Hawkins returned as Quincy University’s head men’s basketball coach, the coaching veteran wasted no time hitting the recruiting trail.
Days after his hiring press conference, Hawkins called Isaiah Foster. Eventually, the three-star, 6-foot-1 guard out of Frisco, Texas, signed with the Hawks.
He cited Hawkins as a big reason why.
“I love him as a person, as a coach. He works with me well, and he communicates with me well. I think he’ll help me,” Foster said. “He’ll be a great fit for my game.”
Nearly four months after entering his second stint at QU, Hawkins has assembled a recruiting class.
Along with Foster, QU signed his high school teammate, Mason Wujek of Frisco, Texas.
The Hawks also landed Lorenzo Cuttini of Genoa, Italy, Orlando Thomas of Rolling Meadows, Ill., and Jamil Wilson of Calumet City, Ill.
The Hawks also signed junior college transfer Zion Richardson of Frisco, Texas. Richardson was a player at D-I Wofford College in South Carolina before playing at South Plains College in Texas.
After having individual meetings with each of his signees and determining if they were a good fit, Hawkins says he feels good about this class.
“Really good students, not just good basketball players,” Hawkins said. “All six of the kids that we’ve signed so far, they didn’t just ask questions, they asked intelligent questions. It wasn’t just about offense.”
Hawkins was happy with the queries his newest players had in regard to what he and his staff care about at Quincy University.
One of the most important things, according to Hawkins, is culture.
“After spending 11 years here before, I feel pretty strongly about the family that should wear this uniform,” Hawkins said. “I don’t think our program is just for anybody. Talent alone isn’t going to get it done. There has to be a level of care, and there has to be a level of unselfishness.”
Along with the culture, the first-year head coach is bringing in a brand of basketball that involves a lot of toughness, defense and physicality. A lot of Hawkins’ newest players mold into this style of play.
Hawkins says Foster will be the quickest on his team. The three-star point guard put up quite a résumé in high school, earning D-I offers from Tulane, DePaul and Alabama State.
According to 247Sports, Foster is ranked as the 29th best player in Texas and the country’s 57th best point guard in the 2022 class.
Wujek, a 6-8 forward, is a physical basketball player and “the greatest body” in the class, according to Hawkins. Along with Foster, Wujek won a district championship his senior year at Frisco Memorial High and helped the team reach the school’s first regional final.
Cuttini is described as a “Swiss army knife” by Hawkins, saying that he can do a little bit of everything and is a “typical European basketball player.” The 6-5 Italian guard played at Varese Academy, where he participated in the Adidas Next Generation Tournament.
In addition to the six signees, Quincy returns its top three scorers in junior Paul Zilinskas, junior Nate Shockey and senior Malik Hardmon. The trio combined for 40.9 percent of the team’s scoring last season.
Along with finding the right pieces on the court for his first season, Hawkins had to find the right pieces on the sideline.
Hawkins retained assistant coach Pat Richardson and graduate assistant Troy Potts from the previous coaching staff.
Hawkins said Richardson was someone QU athletic director Josh Rabe trusted and asked him to look at, and Hawkins has known Potts since he was born. It became evident after Hawkins met with the pair that he wanted to keep them around.
“It made some of the transition seamless,” Hawkins said. “It was great to get their take on the previous year that had just occurred and what they felt like the state of the program was.”
Hawkins also brought on veteran coach and long-time friend Tim Walsh as an assistant coach. This will be Walsh’s third stint at QU with his second stint coming from 1994-98 alongside Hawkins.
Hawkins highlighted Walsh’s experience coaching college basketball and his knowledge of the game.
“To make sure that I have staff next to me that is going to be loyal in carrying out what we want to carry out is very important,” Hawkins said. “I know that Tim would run through a brick wall for anybody he’d work for. He’s old school, and that’s the way we were both brought up.”
Now as this year’s recruiting class is wrapping up, Hawkins is already looking forward to next year’s class. Hawkins and his staff will soon be traveling to AAU tournaments across the country to evaluate potential recruits.
After that, players will arrive on campus in August, a time that Hawkins is looking forward to.
“As far as working with this team goes, it’s like waking up on Christmas morning to a bunch of new toys,” Hawkins said. “Putting together the first team meeting where we start to talk about next year and we have everybody in the same locker room is something else that will bring butterflies to me.
“When we get out and start watching practices or open gyms to watch the kids play and how they come together, there’s going to be a lot of talent out on the court and what we do with it, we’ll figure it out from there but it’s really, really exciting.”
As for Foster, he’s ready to learn as much as he can from his new head coach.
“I want to learn as much as I can from Coach Hawkins,” Foster said. “I’ve heard a lot about him, and I heard he’s a great coach. I love winning and I love competing, so I just can’t wait to get down there and win and soak up as much as I can.”
