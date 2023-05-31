Luke Napleton 4.25.JPG

Hawks batter Luke Napleton takes a swing at a pitch during a game on Tuesday, April 25 against UCM at QU Stadium.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

QUINCY -- Junior Luke Napleton announced on Wednesday that he is entering the transfer portal, just days after Quincy University was eliminated by the University of Indianapolis in the Midwest Super Regional.

Napleton was the 2023 Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Year and the Midwest Region Player of the Year.

