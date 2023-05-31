QUINCY -- Junior Luke Napleton announced on Wednesday that he is entering the transfer portal, just days after Quincy University was eliminated by the University of Indianapolis in the Midwest Super Regional.
Napleton was the 2023 Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Year and the Midwest Region Player of the Year.
It was a big year for Napleton, who led the GLVC in slugging (.824), OPS (1.245), home runs (29) and RBIs (87).
Napleton also had a .352 batting average and a .421 on-base percentage in 2023.
On top of that, Napleton was a two-time First Team All-GLVC and All-Midwest Regional First Team selection.
Napleton closes out his three-year career with QU with a .343 batting average, .440 on-base percentage, .750 slugging percetage, 50 home runs and 163 RBIs.
Napleton is a graduate from St. Rita High School in LaGrange, Ill.
Junior right-handed relief pitcher Carter Endisch also entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.
Endisch has two more years of eligibility remaining and hopes to work towards a degree in physical therapy.
Endisch pitched 16.2 innings in 15 relief appearances in 2023, posting a 6.48 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 19 strikeouts.
Over two seasons, Endisch pitched 24 innings and posted a 6.38 ERA and 25 strikeouts.
Endisch is a graduate of Arrowhead High School in Hartland, Wis.
The Hawks went 47-11 in 2023 and won the GLVC Championship Tournament and NCAA Division II Midwest Regional prior to falling to UIndy in the NCAA Division II Midwest Super Regional.
QU will also lose eight graduate students -- Nolan Wosman, Lance Logsdon, Tyler Carpenter, Spencer Walker, Chase Gockel, Jay Hammel, Cruz Meier and Jase Wallingford.
