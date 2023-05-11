QUINCY -- Quincy University was well-represented after the Great Lakes Valley Conference released its baseball awards.
Junior catcher Luke Napleton was named GLVC Player of the Year, the sixth time a Hawks player has won the award.
Napleton batted .370 with a .434 on-base percentage and .878 slugging percentage this season. He also hit 26 home runs and drove in 80 runs in 49 games this season.
The two-time GLVC Player of the Week compiled an OPS of 1.379 in conference-only games this season.
Head coach Matt Schissel won his first GLVC Coach of the Year Award in just his second season at the helm.
Schissel led QU to a 40-9 overall record and a 27-5 conference mark to become the fourth Coach of the Year in program history.
Under Schissel's management, the Hawks reached a high point of ranking seventh in the NCBWA national poll and had the top seed in the region ranking.
Napleton was one of six players who were named to the All-GLVC First Team, an unanimous selection.
Rounding out the All-GLVC First Team were first baseman Lance Logsdon, utilityman Dustin Dupont, designated hitter Austin Simpson, starting pitcher Spencer Walker and starting pitcher Chase Gockel.
Making the All-GLVC Second Team were shortstop Gino D'Alessio and outfielder Zach Parks.
