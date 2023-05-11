Luke Napleton 4.25.JPG

Hawks batter Luke Napleton takes a swing at a pitch during Tuesday's game against UCM at QU Stadium.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

QUINCY -- Quincy University was well-represented after the Great Lakes Valley Conference released its baseball awards.

Junior catcher Luke Napleton was named GLVC Player of the Year, the sixth time a Hawks player has won the award.

