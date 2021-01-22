QUINCY — The recruiting process turned out nothing like Seth Anderson envisioned.
“I thought coaches were going to be at games, I was going to be playing and people would be watching,” Anderson said. “You get your head in the door and make an impression.”
The coronavirus pandemic changed those plans.
“Coaches couldn’t come to the games,” said Anderson, a senior midfielder on the Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer team. “The D-I schools have a recruiting dead period, so they’re relying on your coaches’ word and trying to watch you on video. It’s not the same as being there in person and seeing how you react after a play.”
What those coaches were able to see was a playmaking ability and composure that set Anderson apart.
It’s why Saint Louis University came calling and why the Billikens received a verbal commitment from the all-stater. Anderson will sign his national letter of intent February 3.
“The rich soccer history there and all of the players they bring in are talented,” Anderson said. “I thought it would be a good fit for me because all the players there are one family and willing to give up everything for each other. I could see that and something the coach said stuck with me. He said, ‘We’re not looking for the best players. We’re looking for the right players to win a championship.’
“You can have all the best players, but if you don’t have players who are there to give something up for a teammate and put their life on the line, you’re not going to win a championship. You have to have people devoted to the team, not just the game.”
Soccer is a devotion at SLU. The Billikens have won 10 national championships, made 13 title game appearances, made 16 final four trips and qualified for the NCAA Tournament 48 times.
“Soccer runs through that school,” Anderson said.
It makes the dream of playing NCAA Division I soccer even sweeter.
“It feels great that I accomplished something, but this is just a small piece to the puzzle,” Anderson said. “I still want to go and compete. I want to go to that college and prove I’m worthy to step on the field right away and showcase my talents and give everything I have for my team.”
He’s done that for QND.
As a junior, Anderson led the Raiders to a third-place finish at the Class 1A state tournament, earning first-team all-state honors from the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association. He scored 30 goals, which ranks third in a single season in program history, to go with 12 assists and 72 points, which is also third all-time.
He’s also enjoyed success with his club team, St. Louis Scott Gallagher Elite ’02, which opened up additional recruiting avenues and put him in front of coaches when Illinois’ fall prep season was postponed.
“They were able to call these coaches and help me figure out where I want to go,” Anderson said.
It turned out SLU wanted him just as much.
“They committed and showed me this is where I needed to be,” Anderson said.