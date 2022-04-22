QUINCY — The Quincy Notre Dame Raiders didn’t need a pregame pep talk.
Or any words to fire them up.
They were ready to go. More than ready.
Facing an unbeaten Beardstown team they had lost to a week ago, the Raiders earned an impressive 4-1 baseball triumph on Thursday at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield.
Notre Dame pitchers Tyler Dance and Dalton Miller combined to hand Beardstown its first loss of the season.
“From the moment we got here, we were all locked in and ready to go,” Dance said. “We were very motivated for this game. We were really focused on getting the job done.”
Notre Dame improved to 14-2. The Raiders had fallen to Beardstown 9-6 last week.
“We didn’t play our type of game in the first matchup against Beardstown,” QND coach Ryan Oden said. “We committed five errors that gave them six runs. Our players knew we were better than that.
“We played much better defensively, Tyler did a great job on the mound and we got timely hits when we needed them.”
The Tigers fell to 12-1 overall.
Dance retired the first batter in the top of the seventh inning before Oden handed the ball to Miller.
The hard-throwing Miller proceeded to record the final two outs, including a strikeout, to finish the victory.
Dance continues to be effective on the mound for QND. He went 6 1/3 innings, allowing just one run on three hits. He struck out five and issued one walk.
“I threw strikes and my defense played amazing behind me,” Dance said. “This was a huge win for us. This gives us a boost and now we can keep pushing forward.”
Miller retired the first and third batters he faced to earn the save. He hit the second batter he faced with a pitch, but then quickly regrouped to end the ballgame.
“Tyler did a great job and gave us an excellent chance to win,” Miller said. “We all just played our roles and it worked out great. Absolutely, we were very motivated after losing to them earlier. We just have to keep it going.”
Notre Dame used a big third inning to take control. Tucker Tollerton delivered an RBI single before Miller followed with a single to plate a pair of runs.
“It was a total team win,” Oden said. “We played well in every aspect of the game, and we had a lot of players contribute. The guys were really focused and it showed.”
