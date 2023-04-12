PITTSFIELD, Ill. -- Quincy Notre Dame has its bats going during Wednesday's road game against Pittsfield, defeating the Saukees 14-4 in six innings.
The Raiders scored five runs during the second inning and never relinquished the lead.
Each QND player in the lineup had at least one hit.
Dalton Miller went 4-for-5 with a double, run and four RBIs.
Tucker Tollerton went 2-for-4 with a walk, triple, two runs and four RBIs.
Jake Schisler went 2-for-4 with a walk, three runs, double and two RBIs.
Jack Linenfelser went 1-for-3 with a walk, double, run, three stolen bases and two RBIs.
Evan Kenning pitched a complete game for QND to earn the win. He had five strikeouts and allowed 10 walks, three hits and three earned runs.
Clayton Reinhardt was the losing pitcher after going three innings with three strikeouts. He allowed three hits, four walks and all five runs were unearned.
Lane Foster went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI for the Saukees.
Pittsfield (10-3) will host Illini West (6-4) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
QND (11-1) will compete in the Beardstown Tiger Showcase on Friday and Saturday. The Raiders will face Carrollton on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
QND girls soccer shuts out Macomb
Quincy Notre Dame defeated non-conference opponent Macomb 10-0 at Advance Physical Therapy Field on Wednesday.
QND (9-3-1) will play a road game against Pleasant Plains/New Berlin at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Raiders will also compete in the Hannibal Tournament this weekend, facing Villa Duchesne on Friday and St. Charles West and Perryville on Saturday.
Western softball slugs it way to victory
The Barry Western softball team defeated Pittsfield 15-12 in a non-conference road game on Wednesday.
With the Saukees up 12-9 in the top of the sixth inning, Karli Colgrove hit the go-ahead grand slam to give the Wildcats the lead.
Brynlee McQuay also had a home run for Western, with Skylar Bainter, Paige Wombles, Colgrove and Racheal McMullen each coming through with multiple hits.
Pittsfield (2-8) will play at Carrollton in its next game at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Western (5-2) will play at Liberty in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Mustangs baseball falls to Green City
The Marion County baseball team fell to Green City 17-7 in a home game on Wednesday.
Root Cheney went 3-for-4 with two runs, a double, home run and two RBIs.
Joey Lagemann went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
Jackson Stewart started the game and lasted 2.1 innings with three strikeouts. Lagemann, Porter Britt and Cheney all pitched in relief.
Marion County (1-4) will host a triangular against La Plata (4-1) and Atlanta (2-2) on Saturday.
Illini West softball defeats Farmington
The Illini West softball team defeated Farmington 6-3 in a road game on Wednesday.
Olivia Johnson hit a solo home run to tie the game in the second inning and Madalyn Boyer hit a two-run home run to give the Chargers the lead.
Boyer went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and her first out of the park home run. Kennedy Gunning and Johnson both went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Illini West (10-7) will host Havana in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
