MACOMB, Ill. — Quincy Notre Dame volleyball coach Courtney Kvitle pulled her team together to get their heads right after dropping the opening set to Macomb in Wednesday’s rematch of the Raiders’ first loss of the season.
“I just talked about how this team wasn’t better than us,” Kvitle said of the message she delivered. “We just had to play our game.”
Her words sunk in and the Raiders rallied to defeat Macomb 12-25, 25-19, 27-25, paying the Bombers back with their first loss of the year.
“They just started to believe, and they totally worked together,” Kvitle said.
QND junior setter Maggie Drew had her best match of the season with 35 assists, and senior middle hitter Abbey Schreacke finished with a career-high 15 kills in turn.
“(Maggie) ran that offense, she set where she was supposed to set, she was confident, she was looking to me for advice. She just played super confident,” Kvitle said. “When you see the quarterback of your team running the plays and doing what she needs to do, it makes all the girls around her feel really good. She did a great job.”
In the loss to Macomb (9-1) earlier this season, the Raiders (8-3) struggled to score from the outside, with outside hitters Ellie Peters and Asha Sangoi combining for no kills. Sangoi finished with 11 kills on Wednesday and Peters had eight, giving the senior duo 19 combined kills and a bit of redemption.
Sangoi’s final kill came as part of a 6-1 run in the third set that brought QND back from the brink at down 24-21 to an eventual 27-25 victory. Senior Jordan Lepper — who finished with five kills — also had a kill during that run to put the Raiders ahead 25-24, their first lead in the third set since owning an early 4-3 advantage.
A good Raiders contingent made the trip up to Macomb to watch the match, and their cheers played a big part in the come-from-behind victory.
“The crowd was awesome and playing at Macomb was fun,” Kvitle said. “They had fans there that were excited, we had fans there that were excited, it was just nice to be in a gym where fans were allowed. That makes it so much more fun.”