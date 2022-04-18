QUINCY — At the start of what could be a very busy week for Notre Dame baseball, senior pitcher Ben Kasparie gave the Raiders a solid six-inning effort Monday afternoon at a cool and blustery Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield.
Kasparie allowed one infield hit while striking out seven Pittsfield hitters, and he made the Raiders’ lone run in the fourth stand up in a 1-0 victory.
Late-inning specialist Dalton Miller traded in his first baseman’s mitt to relieve Kasparie in the top of the seventh and preserve the Raiders’ 12th win against two losses.
The loss dropped Pittsfield to 11-4. Konner Allen threw well for the Saukees, allowing four hits while striking six Raiders.
Kasparie credited his defense for turning a pair of double plays – the first of which was completed the hard way.
In the top of the fourth inning, with Saukee runners at first and second and one out, Luke Saxe hit a bouncer to Raider shortstop Alex Connoyer. His throw to second baseman Jack Linenfelser forced Brennan Tomhave for the second out but Linenfelser’s relay to first was not in time to get Saxe. A quick throw home by Miller to catcher Michael Stupavsky nailed Pittsfield’s TJ Reel, who tried to score all the way from second on the fielder’s choice ground out.
“Give them (Pittsfield) credit for being aggressive, and Dalton really stayed with the play and made a very good throw to get the runner,” Notre Dame coach Ryan Oden said.
The Raiders scored their lone run when Tucker Tollerton led off the fourth inning by lining a single to right, and taking second when the ball skipped past Pittsfield right fielder Jackson Fish. Allen retired the next two Raiders before senior left fielder Harry Oden delivered a two-out single to left, scoring Tollerton.
Kasparie spotted his 94 pitches effectively and changed speeds well enough to keep Pittsfield off the basepaths and off the scoreboard.
“I felt good going in, and I knew if I threw strikes, my defense would be there to back me up,” said Kasparie, who allowed only three batted balls to reach the outfield. He retired the side in order in the fifth and faced three hitters in the sixth, courtesy of the Raider defense’s second double play of the game.
Monday’s game was the first of six on the Raiders’ schedule this week. Next up is a Tuesday date at Liberty, followed by three days of home games: Thursday (Beardstown), Friday (Illini West) and Saturday (O’Fallon, doubleheader).
“Ben did a great job for us,” Oden said. “I didn’t know how far he could go, but he got us out of a couple of early jams and pitched around some walks. He’s a competitor, and I knew he’d work hard and give us a solid effort.”
