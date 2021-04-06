AUGUSTA, Ill. — After suffering its first loss of the season at the hands of Macomb last week, Quincy Notre Dame volleyball coach Courtney Kvitle was anxious to see how her girls would take the court against a tough Southeastern squad on the road Tuesday evening.
She had her answer before the first ball was served.
“Before the match, even during warmups, I could feel their confidence,” Kvitle said after the Raiders defeated the Suns in straight sets 25-18, 25-20. “Without even talking to them, I could feel their energy. It was just positive. They wanted to step on the court tonight and win, and you could feel that without even talking to them. And that was coming from within them, not from me.”
Senior outside hitters Asha Sangoi and Ellie Peters were the catalyst of that energy.
“They were just really determined tonight to make this game good, and they wanted to get kills. The stats definitely showed that.
Neither Sangoi nor Peters recorded a kill in the loss to the Bombers, but Sangoi tied for the lead in kills against Southeastern with eight kills, matching sophomore middle hitter Abbey Schreacke. Peters also had multiple good looks and some timely hits.
“I thought they both did really well tonight, and I love seeing a bounce back,” Kvitle said. “After having zero kills, they led us tonight. I am really proud of them.”
The Raiders (5-1) needed that energy to take down a tough Suns team, too. After taking the first set, QND fell behind Southeastern 9-6 in the second set and had to battle back, eventually building a 21-18 advantage before pulling off the victory.
Taylor Wagner finished with seven kills for the Suns (6-4) and Riley Bozarth followed with four kills.
“They were swinging for kills and they got theirs,” Kvitle said. “It was good of our team to bounce back. Nothing really fazed us tonight. I felt like they knew they were going to win, no matter what it was going to take.”
That’s the same kind of mentality the Raiders will have to bring into a matchup against Unity on Wednesday at the Pit. The Mustangs (7-1) were also undefeated before suffering their first loss to Macomb on Monday night.
“They were pretty good last year, it should be a really good match,” Kvitle said of Unity. “I’m glad that we’re playing at the Pit.”