QUINCY -- The Lady Raiders have been nothing short of the standard in the area as they've continued to roll through this volleyball season.
Quincy Notre Dame volleyball did something Wednesday night they haven't done all season bounce back from a loss. QND defeated Payson-Seymour in straight sets after enduring their first loss of the season last time out against Normal West.
Senior outside hitter Emma Hoing who had three kills set number one, alluded to the team sometime coming out a little flat but overall was pleased with how the team bounced back.
“I think we played good, sometimes we’ve played down to other teams level but I think we had a good night for us," said Hoing.
She also went on to talk about how the team has stayed locked in and not gotten complacent during a dominant season they've had thus far.
“Our goal is making it to state so that’s always in the back of our mind," said Hoing. "But also staying discipline and making sure to attack the ball every chance you get and that’ll get us to where we want to go.”
The Lady Raiders hosted a Payson-Seymour team whose been in a little bit of a rut as of late dropping their last two matches to Augusta Southeastern and the Lady Pirates of Hannibal High School.
The Indians came out strong early on as QND led by a tight margin of 8-7 in the first set but then QND was able to settle in and outscored Payson-Seymour 17-5 the rest of the way to win that set.
QND volleyball head coach Courtney Kvitle talked about Payson-Seymour's competitiveness causing some trouble early on for her team.
“I thought we got off a little slow, but overall we picked it up towards the end of that first game and then into the second game," said Kvitle. "Payson is scrappy they put up some good blocks and hits but we were eventually able to get around those hits.”
Senior libero and outside hitter Delaney Beard led the way in kills with six in that opening set. Junior Lauren Hummel and sophomore outside hitter Tristan Pieper both had five kills in the first set.
Junior Annie Eaton led the way in assists with 18 and she also recorded three aces. Junior defensive specialist and outside hitter Kourtney Keck led the way in digs in set one with five. QND went on to win the second set by same score in set one, 25-12.
Hoing said the team still at times can be a little better at playing as a team more especially when times get tough in the middle of some of their matches.
“Just working together as a team, sometimes when it gets hard we’ll start working individually instead of as a team and just being more consistent are things we can get better at," said Hoing.
QND improved to 5-0 at home and 17-1 on the season. As the team continues to pick up wins and build towards a seemingly inevitable postseason run, Kvitle talked about the team's ability to always come out ready to go each and every night.
“The motivation is just keeping up that winning mentality, every time we step on the court we’re here to win and that’s the big thing with us," said Kvitle. "I don’t feel like I really have to push them at this point because the nice thing as a coach is that they're good at motivating themselves.”
The Lady Raiders (17-1) will be on the road Thursday in another non-conference matchup this time against the Brown County Hornets (3-7) at 6 p.m.
“They’re a good team, they’ll be scrappy and put up a good fight against us, everyone wants to play well against Notre Dame," said Kvitle. "I appreciate that everyone wants to play well against us and give us their best game so it should be a good match with them.”
Payson-Seymour will have another road match on Thursday traveling to Carthage where they'll face Illini West (10-1) at 7 p.m.
