PEORIA, Ill. -- Quincy Notre Dame set a goal prior to the season of winning its final game.

Although it did not result in the Class 2A state championship, QND still accomplished its goal after defeating DePaul College Prep 7-2 in the third-place game on Saturday at Dozer Park.

