PEORIA, Ill. -- Quincy Notre Dame set a goal prior to the season of winning its final game.
Although it did not result in the Class 2A state championship, QND still accomplished its goal after defeating DePaul College Prep 7-2 in the third-place game on Saturday at Dozer Park.
"It's our last game in high school and the last game we're going to get to play with these guys," said Raiders senior captain Jake Schisler. "I've been playing with some of these guys for 12 years now. We might not have a shot for what our ultimate goal was, but we've got one more game with each other so why not make the most of it?"
QND got a masterful performance out of senior right-hander Tyler Dance, who pitched a complete game to earn the win.
Dance had four strikeouts and allowed six hits, three walks and one earned run.
"It's been like this the whole year," said QND head coach Rich Polak. "(Dance) battled through some adversity there. We made an error in the first inning. He's just a bulldog. He was over 100 pitches going into that last inning and I trusted him and he got the job done."
Schisler led off the game by reaching on an error, which was followed by a hit by Jack Linenfelser. Schisler would later steal third base and score on a wild pitch.
"Something we've tried to do all year is scoring the first run to get momentum," Schisler said. "I think we just tried to ride that momentum throughout the whole game."
DePaul College Prep answered right back in the bottom of the first by scoring two runs to take a 2-1 lead.
Unlike Friday's semifinal game, QND would limit the damage after a rocky first inning and not allow anymore runs after that point.
"I'm not sure if we were in the right mindset to start the game yesterday and that led to a couple of errors," Schisler said. "When we are locked in like we were today, this team is very solid defensively."
After a couple of unproductive innings for the Raiders, Michael Stupavsky led off the fourth inning with a walk. After a sacrifice bunt by Nolan Robb to advance him to second base, Evan Kenning came through with a RBI single to tie the game at 2-2.
"We just needed runs and that was the best way we could do it," Robb said of his sac bunt. "I just needed to produce and I did."
Brady Kindhart and Stupavsky led off the top of the sixth inning with back-to-back doubles, with Stupavsky's double driving in courtesy runner Gavin Doellman to give the Raiders a 3-2 lead.
"Those two guys got barrels right there and two guys hit for us all year, so it wasn't a surprise that it happened," Polak said. "I was happy. It was good timing."
Later in the top of the sixth, Kenning would score on a wild pitch to increase QND's lead to 4-2.
QND was not done and loaded the bases in the seventh inning with Robb coming through with a bases clearing double to put the Raiders up 7-2.
"I needed to get a hit there and it was big," Robb said. "We needed extra insurance runs and that's what we got."
Stupavsky went 2-for-3 with a walk, run, double and an RBI.
Kindhart went 2-for-3 with a walk, run and double.
QND finishes the season with a 36-2 record, which breaks a tie with the 2004 team and sets a new school record for wins.
The Raiders have graduated Brady Kindhart, Winking, Tucker Tollerton, Schisler, Dalton Miller, Stupavsky, Alex Connoyer, Jack Linenfelser and Dance.
"After the game, I thanked our seniors for setting a new precedent for what our program should be like and needs to be like," Polak said. "They set a tone for generations to come. They can always look back to the 2023 team with the senior leadership tha we had and be able to build off of that."
The memory of Tollerton will carry on for his teammates.
"He's meant a lot," Robb said. "He's the reason we're here. We did everything for him."
