QUINCY — Alex Connoyer delivered another clutch hit.
And his talented teammates followed suit.
Connoyer’s early three-run homer and the superb pitching performance of Jake Schisler boosted Quincy Notre Dame to a regional baseball title.
The fifth-ranked Raiders dominated the rubber match against Beardstown, earning a convincing 6-2 victory Monday afternoon at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield.
“That was really important for us to get out to that early lead,” Connoyer said. “There was a lot of buildup and talk coming into this game. We knew we wanted to jump on them right away.”
The Raiders are 31-2 and have won 22 straight games.
“It was huge for Alex to get us off to a good start,” QND coach Ryan Oden said. “We grabbed the momentum right away and took control.”
Second-seeded QND advances to Class 2A sectional semifinal play. The Raiders will face No. 1 seed Shelbyville at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Pleasant Plains.
Notre Dame’s last loss came in a setback at Beardstown over a month ago. QND avenged the setback just over a week later.
In Monday’s third matchup between the schools, Schisler ran into trouble in the top of the first inning.
The Tigers loaded the bases, but Schisler worked out of danger.
Connoyer followed by crushing a three-run blast to left field in the bottom of the first.
“I was just trying to give us a spark and drive those runners in,” Connoyer said. “He hung a curveball and I put a good swing on it. I barreled it and the ball went over the fence.”
The margin stayed at three until Harry Oden and Brady Kindhart ripped back-to-back doubles in the fifth inning to build Notre Dame's lead to 4-0.
Dalton Miller followed by going the opposite way to belt a two-run homer to right field in the sixth inning.
“I was looking for something to barrel,” Miller said. “I had already seen that pitcher in three previous at bats and I knew I needed to do something. I put a good swing on it and it happened to go out.”
Schisler worked into the seventh before Miller came on in relief.
Beardstown scored twice in the seventh before the Tigers bounced into a force play to end the game.
Schisler went 6 1/3 innings. He allowed two hits and two unearned runs.
“Jake gets better as the game goes along,” Coach Oden said. “He gave us a great outing. He worked out of trouble when he needed to.”
Schisler, a junior, struck out seven and walked six.
“I just had to settle in and trust my defense,” he said. “That was my first pitching performance ever in the postseason. My curveball was my go-to pitch when I got into jams. I just battled and was able to work through some tough situations.”
The regional final was moved to Monday after being postponed by rain Saturday.
Now Notre Dame turns its focus to the sectional.
“We just have to play our game,” Schisler said. “We can’t overthink it. If we play the way we are capable, we will be fine.”
