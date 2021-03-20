SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A change in the formation the Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer team typically uses made the first half of Saturday’s game against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a little less fluid than Raiders coach Greg Reis would like.
“We were in control, but we didn’t play as well as I thought we could,” Reis said.
The second half was more of what he wanted to see.
A two-goal halftime advantage doubled within the first 15 minutes of the second half and the Raiders rolled to a 6-1 finish that left them riding a five-game winning streak. QND has outscored its opponents 31-2 so far.
“In the second half, we really kind of took care of the game,” Reis said. “I’m pleased with the effort overall.”
The formation tweak – the Raiders started two attackers up top and shifted a defensive midfielder deeper – made QND (5-0) play a little different, attack little different and defend a little different. It forced the Raiders to think about their movements and decisions instead of just relying on repetition and instinct.
“It’s seeing if we can improve on some stuff and forcing them to think outside their comfort zone,” Reis said. “It’ll keep them on their toes.”
Defenses have to stay on their toes with Seth Anderson around. The QND senior striker recorded his fifth straight hat trick, scoring his first goal on a give-and-go with midfielder Ben Frericks. The second goal came on a penalty kick. Anderson made it 3-0 early in the second half with another penalty kick after getting fouled in the box.
He then set up Jake Hoyt for the fourth goal. After the Raiders allowed a goal off a restart, Tanner Anderson scored twice, converting a pass from Frericks and cleaning up a rebound after Leo Cann hit the post with a shot.
“We’ve got a two-headed monster up top, but if we can get Frericks involved, it makes us that much better,” Reis said.