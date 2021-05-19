QUINCY — Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer coach Mark Longo is hoping the Raiders develop more of a killer mentality before the postseason arrives.
The Raiders beat Pleasant Plains 1-0 Wednesday night in a consistent, often heavy rain at Advance Physical Therapy Field, but the opportunities QND squandered had Longo wanting more.
“Our kids worked hard,” said Longo, whose team is in the same sub-sectional as the Cardinals. “We’re 10 games into the season, and we’re making mistakes we shouldn’t be making. We have to be better at taking advantage of our chances.”
Lia Quintero gave the Raiders (9-0-1) the lead with her goal four minutes into the game. The sophomore forward had a breakaway minutes later and didn’t convert on what could have been a backbreaker so early in the game.
“If it’s 2-0 at that point, the game’s over,” Longo said.
The Cardinals were limited to three quality scoring chances as the Raiders posted their seventh shutout.
“Defensively, we were pretty good,” Longo said.