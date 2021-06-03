QUINCY — The start of something special coincided with the end of an era Thursday, creating a bittersweet yet poignant moment after the final out was made.
Pittsfield’s Liam Davidsmeyer popped out to Quincy Notre Dame shortstop Jack Linenfelser to end the seventh inning and put a stamp on the second-seeded Raiders’ 8-2 victory in the Class 2A baseball regional semifinals at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield.
Meanwhile, Saukees coach John Schultz slowly meandered from the third base coaching box as the final game of his legendary 26-year coaching career came to a close.
Before he could trot across the diamond and back to the Pittsfield dugout, every QND player and coach met Schultz along the baseline to shake his hand.
That’s respect in its truest form.
“Tough one,” Schultz said afterward. “Tough day.”
The Raiders (17-3) made it so.
Senior right-hander Ethan Kite worked 5.2 innings and allowed two runs and just three hits, while striking out nine. He also walked eight, but he relied on his fastball and his defense to wriggle out of jams those free passes created.
The seventh-seeded Saukees (10-10) used a single and two walks to load the bases with one out in the second, but a strikeout and a groundout ended the threat with no damage. In the fourth, Kite stranded two runners who he had walked. In the fifth, he allowed Cade Tomhave’s one-out RBI double, but he again left the bases loaded without further damage thanks to two strikeouts.
“Obviously, we don’t want to be in those situations,” Kite said. “I have to be better, make better pitches, throw strikes. At the same time, I’m still confident in the stuff I have. I’m not going to waver or feel intimidated by anything.
“I’m going to attack it, make my pitches and get out of it.”
Overall, the Saukees left 13 runners on base and the Raiders committed just one error.
“The defense got behind our pitchers and we did our job,” junior center fielder Ben Kasparie said.
It’s because no one panicked when Pittsfield got runners on base.
“We’ve been in that spot before,” Kasparie said. “We know we can come back if something happens. We have the power to hit the ball and put some runs on the board.”
Kite gave himself some breathing room with his one-out RBI double to left field in the second inning. Two batters later, Nolan Obert, who was the courtesy runner for Kite, scored on a wild pitch to give the Raiders a 2-0 lead.
QND doubled that lead in the third when Kasparie led off by reaching on an error, stole second base, went to third on a groundout and scored on another groundout. A walk, an error and a single by Jack Linenfelser produced the other run.
A four-run fourth highlighted by three straight run-producing hits – a single to right field by Tucker Tollerton, a triple to right field by Dalton Miller and a single to center field by Connoyer – put the Raiders in complete control.
“We played as a team,” Kasparie said.
Eight of the nine hitters in QND’s lineup had at least one of the 12 hits.
“We put some good at-bats together,” Kite said. “Now we’re going to move on.”
The Raiders will face third-seeded Williamsville at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the regional championship at the Ferd. The Bullets advanced with an 8-3 victory over sixth-seeded Beardstown.
“We do the same thing we’ve done all year,” Kasparie said. “Have a great mentality.”