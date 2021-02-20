QUINCY — At the start of this shortened high school basketball season in Illinois, Quincy Notre Dame boys coach Kevin Meyer had a few goals in mind.
First was to earn the program’s 1,500th victory, second was to send seniors Grant Hyer, Jack Marth, Ethan Kite and Max Wedding off with a season they can be proud of, and third was the development of the future of QND basketball.
The Raiders accomplished the first goal Friday night with a victory on the road against Jerseyville, and they showed the other two on Saturday afternoon with a 74-49 victory over Brown County at the Pit. Almost every QND player saw the court against the Hornets with nine Raiders scoring, led by 13 points from Hyer, 11 points from sophomore Jake Wallingford and 10 points from sophomore Alex Connoyer.
“That’s kind of what the whole season needs to be about this year,” Meyer said after the game. “We don’t have a postseason so 1,500 was a big milestone that we wanted to play for, and then the chance to just finish the season off right for those four seniors but also not wasting the opportunity for all four of those guys have something that they can contribute to the younger guys.”
All of Hyer’s points came in the first half as the Raiders (6-2) built a 38-18 halftime lead. Hyer’s lack of scoring in the second half had more to do with Meyer’s third goal, as he orchestrated the QND offense for another 34 points in the second half and got his teammates involved.
“Obviously Grant had a great first half, but they didn’t shut him down in the second half, he just went and distributed,” Meyer said. “Kite and Marth probably left some points off the board because they were being unselfish, too. Lots of good contributions today, I thought Wallingford might have had one of his best games today and Connoyer was really good for us off the bench too.”
That unselfish attitude is just one reason six players scored at least nine points, with Kite, Marth and sophomore Braden Sheffield all finishing with nine. For much of the second half, Meyer pulled his seniors off the court and allowed the players of the future to mesh. Seven of Sheffield’s nine points came during that spann
“When we took the seniors off, we had a bunch of juniors and sophomores on the floor flying around giving us some great minutes,” Meyer said.
And as the younger players were keeping the scoring punch going, the seniors were cheering them on.
“All four of them have unique personalities and bring something different to the table, but collectively they are a really fun group and they are doing things the right way,” Meyer said. “It would be easy to say, ‘I want it all to be about me.’ But they are great teammates. At the end of the day, from a coaching standpoint, if you can look at your guys and say they are great teammates then that means your chemistry is forming and you’re riding in the right position.”
Tate Fullerton led Brown County with 22 points but he was the only Hornet with more than six. Brown County was able to score a bit more in the second half with Meyer going deep into his bench, but he wants to make sure players are seeing varsity minutes to prepare for the future.
“We’re so deep and so competitive, we have guys that really haven’t played a lot of minutes that we are trying to find a way to get them on the floor, Meyer said. “The way this season is going, its kind of hard to take Grant and Ethan and Jack off the floor, but our player development has to come somewhere but not at the expense of those three seniors.”
With just three weeks left on the schedule, Meyer of course wants to keep the winning going but he also wants his seniors to start passing on their knowledge.
“If its Max and his shot blocking ability with Josh Bocke. If its Grant teaching Jackson Stratton and Jake Hoyt how to find the right guys in transition and when to put the pedal down and when don’t you. Marth and Wallingford, those are good ones for us, and then Kite with Calvin Lavery and some of those guys,” Meyer said. “We want to make sure that we are milking that knowledge from those guys but at the same time letting them lead and have some fun with it and honor them for their last season as well.”