QUINCY — The Quincy Notre Dame softball team kicked off its season with a pair of victories at the Backyard on Saturday, defeating Pleasant Plains 7-5 in the season opener and Central 16-7 in the second game.
“I had a parent tell me it had been 707 days since we had played at the Backyard, so it was good to get off to a good start,” Raiders coach Eric Orne said. “Overall our kids hit the ball well today, better than I expected.”
The Raiders fell behind 3-0 in the first inning against Pleasant Plains, but they quickly took their first lead of the year in the bottom of the first with five runs scored. That five-spot allowed pitcher Erin Cornwell to settle in, and she allowed just two more runs the rest of the way out while going the complete game with seven strikeouts.
“Lindsey Fischer came up with a big double that first inning, and then Erin Cornwell settled in after that,” Orne said. “Everyone took a deep breath, we had a two-run lead and we got back to softball.”
In game two against Central, QND again trailed 5-3 after the top of the second inning, but the Raiders tied the game in the bottom of the second on an Abbey Schreacke single that brought home two runners. Schreacke, the sophomore shortstop, finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs against the Panthers, in what was her first varsity softball game of her career.
“The amazing thing is she hasn’t seen any live pitching until today, but she ended up with five hits and six RBIs,” Orne said of Schreacke’s performance. “Two doubles, one triple, she had a big day for us. That’s exciting for us.”
Brooke Boden pitched five innings of relief after taking over for starting pitcher Lexi Schaffer, and Boden picked up her first varsity victory with five hits and two runs allowed along with five strikeouts.
“Brooke came in and did some really nice things to give us our second win,” Orne said. “She threw a lot of strikes and hit her spots and changed speeds, kind of kept Camp Point off balance for a while.”
Bentlie Wiskirchen finished 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Panthers and Carlie Goehl was 1 for 2 with two RBIs. Central also came back to beat Pleasant Plains in their first game of the day, scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth to overcome a 7-5 deficit. Karlee Marlow was 2 for 4 with three runs scored against the Cardinals and Katie Hildebrand had a bases-clearing double in the sixth inning to tie the game at seven. Haley Cramer earned the win, throwing four innings of relief with seven strikeouts and only one run and three hits allowed.
The Raiders will have to share players with the volleyball team for the next week, but when they are able to get fully up-and-running at the start of May, Orne is excited about the prospects on the diamond.
“It’s going to be kind of a unique season, but I like our chances and I liked how we played today,” Orne said. “The kids seem excited.”