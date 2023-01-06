QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame continued its strong play at the start of the new year.
The Raiders defeated Pittsfield 52-30 in a boys basketball game at The Pit on Friday, winning its fourth straight game.
QND held Pittsfield to just 15 points during the first three quarters, with the Saukees heating up and doubling their points in the fourth quarter when the outcome was already decided.
Raiders senior Jake Hoyt scored a team-high 15 points, while junior Aiden Klauser added nine points.
Saukees senior Adam Musgrave led his team in scoring with seven points.
Pittsfield (6-8) will host Rushville-Industry in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
QND (10-5) will play in the Highland Optimist Shootout on Saturday.
Monroe City defeated Louisiana 41-39 on Friday night to capture the Clopton girls basketball tournament consolation championship.
Monroe City held a slim 11-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and took a 24-19 lead by halftime.
Lady Panthers sophomore Mari Gares scored a team-high 18 points, with Taylor Pfaff adding eight points.
Monroe City freshman Naaron Hays was named to the All-Tournament Team.
Monroe City (5-7) will play at Clark County (1-3) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Palmyra defeated Keokuk 57-37 in the Highland girls basketball tournament third-place game on Friday night.
Palmyra (10-3) will host Kirksville (5-6) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
In a battle of Western Central Conference boys basketball powers, Illini West defeated Payson Seymour 67-62 on the road Friday.
Chargers senior Nolan Deitrich scored a team-high 25 points.
Illini West (11-7) will play Southeastern in the Hancock County Tournament on Monday.
Both Marion County basketball teams fell to Novinger in a road doubleheader on Friday night.
The Lady Mustangs fell to Novinger 57-42 and now have a 1-10 record.
The Marion County boys team fell to Novinger 48-44 and now has a 4-7 record.
Marion County will host Wellsville-Middletown for a doubleheader in its next game on Monday.
