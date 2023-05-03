AUGUSTA, Ill. -- No. 3 ranked Quincy Notre Dame played its third game as in many days on Wednesday, this time on the road against Southeastern.
QND would come away with a 14-0 shutout win over the Suns in five innings to extend the Raiders win streak to 20 games.
Raiders junior Max Frericks earned the win on the mound after going four scoreless innings with a strikeout, only allowing one walk and two hits.
Abram Wiewel pitched a scoreless inning in relief for QND.
QND center fielder Tucker Tollerton went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Raiders first baseman Dalton Miller went 3-for-4 with three doubles and four RBIs.
QND right fielder Colin Kurk went 2-for-2 with two doubles and two runs.
Southeastern starting pitcher Carson Kerr only lasted 1.1 innings with two strikeouts in a losing effort. He allowed four hits, two walks and four earned runs. Two other Suns pitchers pitched in relief.
Suns second baseman Jarrett Van Beck went 1-for-2 with a double. Cade Rigg had the only other hit for Southeastern.
Southeastern (5-10) will host Illini West (13-10) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
QND (23-1) will be back in action on Thursday, playing a road game against West Hancock (14-7) at 4:30 p.m.
Bunte strikes out 14 in QND win over Central
Quincy Notre Dame defeated Camp Point Central 9-3 in a road softball team on Wednesday.
Raiders left-hander Caitlin Bunte was solid in the circle, pitching a complete game with 14 strikeouts. She allowed five hits, one walk and one earned run.
Bunte also went 3-for-5 at the plate.
Panthers starting pitcher Kayli Bockhold pitched 5.1 innings with no strikeouts in a losing effort. She allowed nine hits, one walk and three earned runs.
Raiders second baseman Alyssa Ley went 3-for-4 with two runs, a double and two RBIs.
QND third baseman Brooke Boden went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
Raiders shortstop Abbey Schreacke went 2-for-5 with a run.
QND first baseman Addi Zanger went 2-for-3 with a run, triple and three RBIs.
Panthers shortstop Karli Peters went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.
Up next for Central (7-16) is a road game against Brown County (21-8) at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Up next for QND (17-3) is a road game against Macomb (19-2) at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Barry Western brings on the hit parade
Barry Western had its bats going during Wednesday's away conference softball game, defeating West Central 12-1.
Brynlee McQuay went 4-for-4 at the plate with a double and a grand slam.
Paige Wombles went 3-for-3 at the plate for Western.
Faith Lynch earned the win in the circle for the Wildcats after going six innings with three strikeouts; while allowing one run off of five hits.
Western (11-5-1) will play a road game against North Greene (0-18) at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Saukees take early lead in win over Routt
Pittsfield scored three runs in the first inning and added three more in the second on its way to a 7-1 home win over Routt Catholic in Wednesday's baseball game.
Brennan Tomhave went 4.1 innings with two strikeouts to earn the win on the mound. He allowed three hits, four walks and one unearned run.
Konner Allen pitched the final 2.2 innings in relief with three strikeouts, while no allowing any baserunners or runs. He also went 1-for-2 with two walks and two RBIs at the plate.
Saukees catcher Luke Saxe went 2-for-3 with a double, stolen base and three runs.
Pittsfield (19-3) will host Porta (15-13) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Pittsfield softball defeats Routt
Pittsfield also won its softball game against Routt by a 10-3 margin.
Emma Henry went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Pittsfield.
The Saukees also turned a triple play when their third baseman caught a line drive, stepped on third and threw it to first base.
Saukees center fielder Nolan Daniel went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.
Pittsfield (8-13) will play at Payson Seymour (9-18) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Liberty softball routs G-P
The Liberty softball team only needed three innings to defeat Griggsville-Perry 18-1 in Wednesday's home game.
Prior to the game, Liberty honored its three seniors -- Madi Tritsch, Jade Blair and Reese Vance.
Blair earned the win in the circle on senior night.
Tritsch went 2-for-2 with a double, home run and five RBIs.
Liberty (9-13-1) will host Astoria (3-15) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
