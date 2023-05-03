Tucker Tollerton 5.2.JPG

Raiders batter Tucker Tollerton swings at a pitch during Tuesday's game against QHS at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

AUGUSTA, Ill. -- No. 3 ranked Quincy Notre Dame played its third game as in many days on Wednesday, this time on the road against Southeastern.

QND would come away with a 14-0 shutout win over the Suns in five innings to extend the Raiders win streak to 20 games.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.