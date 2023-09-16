QUINCY -- After a brutal schedule to start the season, Quincy Notre Dame was battle tested when it took the field against an undefeated Lift for Life Academy team on Saturday afternoon.
The Raiders defense was swarming and its offense came up with enough plays to earn a 20-6 victory over the Hawks at Advanced Physical Therapy Field.
"Obviously to get a win at home is really good in front of our friends and families," said QND head coach Jack Cornell. "I think it's really positive for our guys and a huge step forward."
Saturday's victory gets QND in the win column over a quality opponent after going into Week 4 winless after facing three tough opponents in Quincy High, Richmond Burton and Mahomet Seymour to start the season.
"It certainly makes us battle tested," Cornell said. "When we come into games like this, we kind of know who we are. I certainly think we could have spread those games out a little bit, but when you get them early in the year it really tests your mettle right out of the gate."
Raiders sophomore defensive back Gavin Doellman came up big with two interceptions and key pass deflections.
"I trust our defense and know I have their back," Doellman said. "We just added five sophomores to the roster and I feel like they really stepped up to help the team. We also had Taylin Scott to be a really good leader helping us around stuff."
QND received the opening kickoff, but their initial drive stalled after a pair of penalties.
Doellman came through with an interception to stop the Hawks opening drive, but the Raiders were unable to capitalize.
Doellman once again came up with an interception later in the first quarter to give QND the ball back.
This time, QND took advantage of the Hawks turnover when quarterback Noah Lunt threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Aiden Klauser on a fourth down attempt. After an extra point kick by Cole Schuckman, the Raiders took a 7-0 lead.
"I think the chemistry is there," Doellman said. "I know sometimes its hard with the defense. I just know they have a connection and can make it happen."
QND forced another turnover on the Hawks next possession, with sophomore Jace Allensworth recovering the fumble.
"I think we got some youth in the back end especially," Cornell said of his defense. "As those guys continue to develop and get reps, they are going to get better and better. For them to get that experience today is going to go a million miles in their overall development."
Lunt connected with Klauser once again for a touchdown pass, a 10-yarder, to give QND a 13-0 lead with 4:25 remaining in the second quarter.
"I think those two have a really good relationship," Cornell said. "They have really worked well together over their career and even before when they were in the junior league program. So its good to see those two come up with big plays like that. I think when Noah has time back there to throw, it makes him a lethal weapon."
Doellman broke up a pass on a Hawks third-and-13 attempt to force a punt, which the Hawks shanked.
However, QND would soon turn the ball over with Hawks linebacker Mikell Burton coming up with an interception off a deflected pass.
Lift for Life Academy capitalized near the end of the second quarter with quarterback Kishon hill throwing a touchdown pass to Noah Ridgel to narrow QND's lead to 13-6.
QND senior Denver Bryan blocked a Hawks punt to give the Raiders prime field position midway through the third quarter, but QND was unable to capitalize.
On QND's next drive, Lunt threw a pair of passes to Reese Frericks to get deep in the red zone. Lunt scored a touchdown on a quarterback sneak a couple of plays later to give QND a 20-6 lead after a Schuckman extra point kick with 2:07 remaining in the third quarter.
With about five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Burton intercepted a pass from Lunt.
QND was able to overcome that mistake when its defense stopped the Hawks on a fourth down and forced a turnover on downs to effectively end the game.
"I think we just tried to contain their guys and keep everything in front," Cornell said. "Certainly we have things to correct and we can be better at, but its certainly better to make those corrections after a win."
Up next for QND (0-3) is a road game against Southern Boone (2-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.
"Really, we just got to keep correcting ourselves and watch film," Doellman said. "Got to work on what we need to do on defense and step up and do more."
