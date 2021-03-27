ROCHESTER, Ill. — The Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer team’s defense was put in a tough position Saturday thanks to the wind.
The Raiders handled it and Rochester’s pressure with poise.
Despite playing with a howling wind in its face in the first half, QND kept Rochester from scoring and took advantage of the wind in the second half to net a 2-0 victory and extend its winning streak to seven straight games.
“They were kind of down our throats in the first half,” QND coach Greg Reis said. “At halftime, I told the guys they were just going to have to gut one out.”
Early in the second half, the Raiders (7-0) were able to string several passes together to move the ball into the attacking third where midfielder Gunner Kurk crossed a ball into the box. Senior striker Seth Anderson headed the ball to the far post and out of the reach of Rochester’s sprawling keeper for a 1-0 lead.
“I was like, ‘I think we’re going to be on to it now,’” Reis said.
Muddy, soupy field conditions never allowed either team to find that rhythm.
“No traction, no footing,” Reis said.
Still, the Raiders were able to double their lead with about 18 minutes remaining when Anderson beat two defenders in the box and slid a pass across the goal mouth to Jake Hoyt, who tapped in the goal.
QND goalkeeper Ethan Sparrow made two critical saves in the final seven minutes to preserve the shutout.
“It was a tough day playing out of the back because (Rochester) was buzzing around and the field was choppy and cut up,” Reis said. “But a good result.”