CHATHAM, Ill. — The Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer team showed how quickly it can turn defense to offense early on in Tuesday’s meeting with Chatham Glenwood.
Raiders goalkeeper Ethan Sparrow cleaned up a ball into the box in the with less than five minutes gone into the contest and immediately put a boot on the ball, sending it down to midfielder Seth Anderson. Anderson put a quick header on the ball and found his brother, Tanner, streaking down the sideline, then Tanner finished off the run to give QND a 1-0 goal off the hockey assist from its goalkeeper.
“There’s a great coach on the sideline that told him to hit that ball early,” Raiders coach Greg Reis said. “I looked up and saw Seth 1 on 2 against their centerbacks and I had a hunch. Ethan hit it and put it right on Seth’s head, then Tanner did a great job of running off of it and had great composure to slot it in for the finish.”
That was all the cushion the Raiders would need for the victory, but they added two more goals in the second half — one off a penalty kick from Seth Anderson and one on a floating shot from left wing Philip Vincent — to pick up a 3-0 win over the Titans.
It wasn’t the prettiest showing QND (6-0) has had in its undefeated start to the season, but Reis said that had a lot to do with the opponent.
“It wasn’t our best game, but a lot of that goes to the fact that Glenwood’s got 16 seniors and they started 11 of them,” Reis said. “They moved the ball pretty well as a group. They have a really good concept and their physicality was as good if not even a little bit better than ours.
“In the second half we settled down and started playing a little bit better. When we win 3-0 and we’re complaining, we’re probably being a little bit too harsh.”
Tuesday was the fourth time the QND defense has pitched a shutout this season as well. Sparrow was once again solid in goal, making one spectacular save in the first half to keep the Titans from tying things up, but aside from that chance the back line kept Sparrow from being challenged too often.
“I feel comfortable with him back there. The more he faces, the better he is going to be,” Reis said of his junior goalkeeper. “Plus, the guys in front of him are doing a great job of limiting shots.”
The defense hadn’t been challenged too often before Tuesday and Reis thought they stepped up to meet the challenge against the Titans and came out stronger on the other end.
“Quinton (Hankins) and Gabe (Whittaker) did a nice job in the middle of the field limiting opportunities and then in the second half I thought our wingbacks did a better job of corralling their players,” Reis said. “As a unit they’re starting to come together. They haven’t been tested a whole lot but tonight I thought they stepped up to the task really well.”