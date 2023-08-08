QUINCY -- The last time Quincy Notre Dame football laced them up and was taking meaningful snaps was the opening round of the Class 4A postseason in Macomb.
The Raiders 28-14 loss to the Bombers that night closed out the 2022 season with a 5-5 finish.
Although the Raiders graduated a talented group of seniors, a large core of their roster will be back looking to turn the page to a more fruitful 2023 season.
“I think we’re feeling good as a team and so far we look solid right how," said senior quarterback Noah Lunt. "I feel confident and have faith in our coaches, my teammates and especially confident in our offensive line and receivers."
Lunt is one of the key pieces back under center for QND football head coach Jack Cornell's team.
QND football's schedule this year will include some geographical challenges as the team will have two long road trips those being in week two facing Richmond-Burton and week seven facing St. Teresa.
Richmond-Burton finished last season 11-1 and has been a very competitive 4A squad, while St. Teresa won the 2A title last year.
"Richmond-Burton is pretty far away a really good 4A football team, Mohomet-Seymour has been a quarterfinal team the last two years a good team in 5A, St. Teresa in week seven, their head coach was one of my best friends in college," said Cornell about the steep competition they have ahead of them. "I think every week is going to provide a challenge, it does every year but that's how we like it."
Looking at the offensive side of the ball along with having an experienced quarterback back under center for his final season in Lunt, his protection also has experience which should help them be even better as a unit when they take the field.
“Noah Lunt is back he’s had a really good offseason," said Cornell. "He’s been working on his fundamentals and as a quarterback he’s done a very good job of taking control of the offense. He’s really stepping into a great leadership role that we want that position to have."
Taking a closer look at the offensive line, Ben Schwartz, Jackson Meyer and Colin Altgilbers all will be back starting for the Raiders. Schwartz has been starting since his sophomore year, Meyer and Altgilbers played well last year in starting roles throughout the 2022 season.
Another player Cornell is excited about is senior Aiden Klauser, whose been a playmaker for the Raiders on both sides of the ball both as a receiver and outside corner.
Klauser feels healthy, ready to go and confident in his teammates and the unit they're bringing back.
“I feel great and pretty confident, I feel like we’re getting better everyday and we’ve been putting in a lot of work," said Klauser. “I feel like our defense is a strong part of our team and we’re solid all the way around on that side."
Cornell pointed out another important versatile player on their roster whose had a strong summer as he prepares for his senior year. Defensive end and tight end, Gabe Terstriep.
“Terstriep has had a really great summer, he's been going to a lot of recruiting camps, said Cornell. "He’s been a starter since sophomore year so going into his senior year I expect big things from him.”
Giving a closer look at the defense two more headliners on that side will be returning starters, junior safety Wyatt Mueller and junior linebacker Taylin Scott.
Mueller two years from now looks to continue his football career on the next level as he prepares for two more strong seasons for QND.
“Mueller started last year as a sophomore and out of everybody on our team I think he loves football the most, he loves watching the game and trying to grow his game," said Cornell. "He works on his craft day in and day out, he’s trying to play on the next level and he’s doing things the right way to get to that spot.”
Scott has not only been a great physical presence on the field for the Raiders but has excelled in the class room as well as Cornell praised one of this best student athletes.
“Taylin Scott played starting linebacker for us last year as a sophomore and he also is a tremendous wrestler, and overall a great athlete," said Cornell. "Scott is a great human, a 4.0 kid that has a great attitude. You can tell his physical development from last year to this year has been tremendous and I expect him to have a big time season.”
Loads of talent, experience and a hunger to extend their season further than last season should give the QND faithful lots to be excited for entering year six under Cornell.
The Raiders will open up their season on the road versus its cross town rival, the Blue Devils of Quincy High School on Friday, Aug. 25.
QND lost last year's opener at home to QHS 21-13.
“We had a lot of guys with a really good attitude last year," said Cornell. "They stuck through hard times, the year didn’t end the way we wanted it to it rarely does. But it’s motivated are guys to come back, work that much harder in the off-season to put themselves in position to be successful this year.”
2023 Schedule
Aug. 25 -- at QHS
Sept. 1 -- at Richmond Burton
Sept. 8 -- Mahomet Seymour
Sept. 16 -- Lift for Life Academy
Sept. 22 -- at Southern Boone
Sept. 29 -- Father Tolton
Oct. 6 -- at St. Teresa
Oct. 13 -- Soldon International Studies
Oct. 20 -- John Burroughs
