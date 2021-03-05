QUINCY — Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball coach Kevin Meyer put together his lineup to start the fourth quarter against West Hancock with all four of his seniors — Grant Hyer, Ethan Kite, Jack Marth and Max Wedding — on the floor together for the first time since an injury in the first game of the season sidelined Wedding on Feb. 4.
The Raiders led the Titans 51-16, so Meyer pulled the senior group shortly after the start of the fourth quarter, but he thought it was important to give his seniors a curtain call in their final game in the Pit.
“I tried to explain to them before the game, ‘You’ll remember this one. It doesn’t matter what the score is, it’s a special place to play,’” Meyer said. “Hopefully they will enjoy that experience tonight.”
Each of the seniors had a chance to shine as well. Hyer, the Raiders’ leading scorer, finished with 213 points in three quarters as QND walked out with a 74-29 victory. All season Hyer has set the tone for QND, and Friday was no different.
“He is a great competitor,” Meyer said. “Even when we took him out at the end he said, ‘I can play some more,’ and we told him we know but we wanted to take them out as a class and enjoy it together.”
Kite also reached double figures with 11 points, and he had a team-high seven rebounds. Marth played tough defense and finished with two points and four rebounds, and Wedding in limited action scored two points, pulled down four boards and had a couple of blocks.
It wasn’t just the seniors either, as sophomore Jake Wallingford was the third Raider to reach double figures, including an alley-oop layup from Hyer to start the second half. That play by itself made Meyer proud.
“That’s something we ran a lot a couple of years ago, so we drew it up at halftime and said, ‘OK, lets start off with something that gets us going to the basket, get Wally loose and find a play,’” Meyer said. “That shows the basketball IQ of Grant and Ethan and Jake and all of those guys, because it took the screen, the drive off of it, the back screen, all of those pieces to come together to make that play look like it did. We literally drew that up right before we took the court.”
The Raiders picked up their seventh straight victory to improve to 10-2, finishing with a 5-1 record at home. They still have two games left, with a road date at Southeastern on Saturday and the cross-town rivalry against Quincy High School on March 13.
For Meyer, it doesn’t matter what happens in their final two games. He will always cherish this group.
“This has been such a special year, coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and getting the chance to play and really having just one week of saying, ‘OK you can play games, go play,’” Meyer said. “Having Beardstown come into the Pit that first night on Feb. 4, that just feels like so long ago but also not that long ago. Just seeing these guys gelling and coming together and literally playing for each other and caring about each other ... it’s been really good from a coaching standpoint to watch.
‘Win, lose, draw, whatever happens these next couple of games, that’s the stuff I will remember and how special it’s been.”