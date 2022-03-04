STANFORD, Ill. — The Quincy Notre Dame Raiders were rolling.
Until a rolled ankle derailed Notre Dame’s storybook postseason.
Star center Jake Wallingford severely injured his left ankle after scoring on an acrobatic dunk while being fouled late in the first half.
He missed the entire second half.
His teammates hung tough, but losing the 6-foot-7 junior standout was just too much to overcome.
Bloomington Central Catholic rallied from a double-digit deficit, outlasting QND 57-52 in the Class 2A sectional final Friday night.
“This group of players has a ton of heart,” Notre Dame coach Kevin Meyer said. “Obviously, a big piece of it goes out on a freak play with Jake. And then you’ve got to rally and try to push through it.
“We lost big points and big minutes when Jake went out. We built the lead at first, but we got a little rattled against their defense. And they made the big shots down the stretch.”
Notre Dame finished its boys’ basketball season with a 21-12 record after making huge strides with an up-tempo style of play in the second half of the season.
“This team really rallied around heart and faith,” Meyer said. “I thought they played really, really hard all season.”
Juniors Braden Sheffield and Jackson Stratton led the Raiders with 14 points apiece in the game played at Olympia High School.
Saint sophomore standout Cole Certa turned in a spectacular 32-point performance. He hit five 3-point goals.
Certa’s father, Tony, was a standout player for Quincy University.
Notre Dame led 32-26 at the half before scoring two buckets to start the third quarter to expand the lead to 10.
BCC turned up its defensive pressure and went on a 9-0 run near the end of the third period.
The Raiders committed eight third-quarter turnovers.
QND trailed 41-40 after three quarters and went down 45-41 in the fourth period, but it kept battling.
Jake Hoyt scored on a strong drive to the basket to give the Raiders a 51-49 lead with 3:21 left.
But the 6-foot-4 Certa drilled a long triple to put his team up 52-51.
“Certa is a very special player,” Meyer said. “We knew that, and he had a heck of a game.”
BCC never trailed again, holding off the scrappy squad from Notre Dame.
“We were down 10, but we’ve battled back all season,” Certa said. “Notre Dame played great and made us work for this, and fortunately we were able to come through.”
The Raiders gave a valiant effort under tough circumstances in the second half.
“It stinks – it’s a tough way to end our season,” Sheffield said. “Losing Jake hurt, but we knew we had to keep our focus and keep playing hard. They’re a great team and made the plays at the end. This one really hurts, but we still had a good season.”
Stratton kept his team in the game, scoring nine of his 14 points in the second half.
“Losing Jake hurt us, but we had to step up,” Stratton said. “We’re going to play hard the whole 32 minutes no matter who is on the floor.
“We made some changes in the middle of the season and we all bought in. I’m thankful for all of my teammates and the coaching staff. We made a heck of a run.”
Wallingford actually made the free throw for a three-point play after being injured. But when play resumed, he was unable to continue.
“When I came down, I rolled it and heard something pop,” he said. “I just couldn’t go after that.”
He was helped off the floor at halftime and returned to the floor on crutches in the second half.
“It was terrible, having to watch from the bench,” he said. “I believed in my guys, and I knew they could pull it off. We just fell short at the end.
“My teammates showed a lot of character by how hard they played. I love those guys.”
Notre Dame hit its peak and played its best ball at the end of the season.
“We played a really tough schedule,” Meyer said. “We won 21 games and a regional title while starting five juniors. We have a lot of pieces coming back and we need to build on that.”
Class 1A sectional
Southeastern and Liberty each won Class 1A sectional titles Friday and advance to meet each other for the right to go to state.
The Suns downed Peoria Christian 43-34 as Danny Stephens scored 24 points.
The Eagles defeated Jacksonville Routt 39-28. Logan Robbins led Liberty with 13 points.
Liberty and Southeastern will meet in the Super-Sectional on Monday night in Jacksonville.
The winner advances to the state tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.