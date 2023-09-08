QUINCY – It’s been tough sledging for the Raiders on the gridiron to start off the 2023 season.

Quincy Notre Dame football kicked off the season with two difficult road tests against teams that look to be a factor as the season moves on in the Blue Devils and Rockets of Richmond Burton. The Raiders returned home to Advance Therapy Field for their home opener but fell to Mahomet-Seymour 42-14.

