QUINCY – It’s been tough sledging for the Raiders on the gridiron to start off the 2023 season.
Quincy Notre Dame football kicked off the season with two difficult road tests against teams that look to be a factor as the season moves on in the Blue Devils and Rockets of Richmond Burton. The Raiders returned home to Advance Therapy Field for their home opener but fell to Mahomet-Seymour 42-14.
QND head coach Jack Cornell wants to see his team get out to better starts as this has plagued the Raiders in their first three games this year.
“We need to start better, that continues to be the theme every week,” said Cornell. “I think we keep making strides and moving in the right direction but we need to play a complete game in all three phases we can’t take turns shooting ourselves in the foot and we just got to find a way to be more efficient.”
The Bulldogs first scoring drive was part great execution from them but also a couple of self-inflicted wounds by the Raiders resulting in penalties that helped cap off a 95-yard scoring drive for the Bulldogs to go up 7-0 in the first quarter.
Mahomet-Seymour would score again but QND would answer back in major ways to knot the game up. Sophomore corner back Gavin Doellman used his big 6’2” frame to reach out and intercept Bulldogs junior starting quarterback Lucas Dyer, Doellman would turn that into a pick six for QND’s first points of the game.
The Raiders would miss the extra point, but soon afterwards the red sea would open up for QND running back Denver Bryan as he burst through a hole from great blocking from his offensive line resulting in a 19-yard touchdown run.
The Raiders would convert a two-point conversion to tie the score up at 14-14.
QND senior starting quarterback Noah Lunt credited Doellman and Bryan for helping them get back in the game with huge plays in the first half.
“Gavin Doellman has had a huge impact since last year when he started during his freshman year, he’s played big roles this year he’s going to be big for us,” said Lunt. “Denver had a great run are lined blocked well and he burst through broke a tackle and got a touchdown so that was huge for us.”
The Bulldogs would answer back with back to back touchdowns of their own including a red zone touchdown pass to the left corner of the end zone with about a minute left before intermission to retake a two-score lead. QND would trail 28-14.
Unfortunately, Raider nation wouldn’t see another score from their team as Mahomet-Seymour would seize the momentum and pull away for much of the second half.
Lunt did begin to dial up some deep shots as the Raiders tried to get the ball rolling and aggressively get back into the game but great coverage and drops shut any major play from materializing for the Raiders.
Cornell talked about the plays they called to put pressure on the Bulldogs secondary in the second half and the frustration of not quite finishing those plays.
‘Almost only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades when we have a big play opportunity we need to make it, the lines got to block, quarterback has to throw and the receiver has to catch it it’s got to be a total team effort,” said Cornell.
Late in the second half Mahomet-Seymour would score two more times one being another touchdown pass from Dyer and then a two-yard touchdown run from their running back to cap off the 42-14 victory.
QND junior Aiden Klauser had a huge return for a touchdown that would’ve given the Raiders their first score in the second half but it was called back due to a holding call, Lunt later on would attempt one final deep throw but it would be tipped up and intercepted.
“They played good, we shot ourselves in the foot sometimes we just got to work on that, get better and be ready for next week,” said Lunt.
QND (0-3) will be back at home on Saturday, September 16 at 1 p.m. looking to end their three-game losing skid against Lift for Life Academy (2-0).
Cornell talked about keeping his team still engaged and confident in the midst of a difficult start to the season.
“All of our goals we set out in the beginning of the season are still out in front of us,” said Cornell. “We can still achieve everything that we’re trying to achieve we just got to continue to have a great week of practice, play hard and try and put a complete game together.”
