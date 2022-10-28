EAST PEORIA, Ill. — Greg Reis’ halftime message to senior Tanner Anderson was direct and to the point.
“You’re a goal scorer,” the Quincy Notre Dame coach said. “Go make a difference.”
Message received and result delivered.
Anderson turned in a phenomenal second half, connecting for three of his four goals.
That boosted the Notre Dame soccer team past Elmhurst Timothy Christian.
QND earned a 4-1 win in the Class 1A state semifinals Friday night at the EastSide Centre.
“We had some really good looks in the first half – we just weren’t able to finish them,” Reis said. “We did a great job keeping the pressure on them and were able to break through.”
The Raiders (18-6-2) advance to face 2021 state runner-up Belleville Althoff in the state finals at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Timothy Christian, who lost 1-0 to QND earlier this season, finished 16-10,
The Raiders move into the championship match and are seeking their fourth state title. QND last won state in 2018.
Anderson opened the scoring for Notre Dame by tallying on a header with 32:25 left in the first half.
He had a golden opportunity less than 10 minutes later, but he misfired after slipping on a penalty kick.
Anderson came back with a vengeance in the second half. He scored on a second header with 14:39 left in the match.
Anderson, a Saint Louis University commit, followed by scoring on a penalty kick.
He wasn't done yet, scoring a fourth goal on an assist by Leo Cann.
“We just kept the pressure on,” Anderson said. “We got out to a 1-0 lead, and we missed some chances. It was unfortunate, but we were determined. We came out firing in the second half and it was big for us.”
“Tanner is a special player,” Reis said. “He has a great understanding of the game. He knows how to separate himself from defenders really well and he’s a quality, quality finisher. He’s a special, special player.”
The Raiders excelled once again defensively with junior goalkeeper Max Frericks leading the way.
“It was a team effort once again,” Reis said. “I’m happy with how the defense played. They had limited opportunities against us. Our guys are playing exceptionally well defensively.”
QND led 4-0 until Timothy Christian scored a late goal in the final two minutes.
The Raiders will face a formidable finals foe in Althoff, which knocked defending state champion Wheaton Academy out in the first semifinal Friday.
“Althoff obviously is a good team,” Reis said. “It’s going to be a super physical game – not necessarily what we excel at. We are going to have to adjust our game a little bit. We have to move the ball faster. They are going to bring it for 80 minutes. They’re not going to back down and I don’t think my guys will back down. It’s going to be a fun game.”
“Althoff is a heck of a team,” Anderson said. “We know it’s going to be a good battle. I’m sure the coaches will set up a good game plan. We need to bring good energy and fly around out there. We need to come out strong like we have been.”
