QUINCY — They went toe-to-toe for 100 grueling, hard-fought and stress-filled minutes.
Through regulation play and two overtimes, Quincy Notre Dame and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin were still scoreless.
The match went to penalty kicks before second-ranked QND delivered in the clutch to capture a Class 1A sectional soccer championship.
Junior Avery Keck scored the eventual winning goal before SHG’s final shot bounced off the crossbar to give the Raiders a dramatic victory.
Notre Dame earned a thrilling 3-2 triumph on penalty kicks on Friday afternoon at Advance Physical Therapy Field.
The Lady Raiders improved to 20-3-3 overall and advance to face Belleville Althoff in the Super-Sectional on Tuesday in Columbia.
“I don’t know how we did it, but it was an incredible game and an amazing finish,” a jubilant and smiling QND coach Mark Longo said. “Sacred Heart-Griffin outplayed us for a lot of the game, but our girls hung tough and kept their composure.
“I hate when it comes down to penalty kicks, but our team found a way to come through. When that last shot hit the crossbar, I was so excited. I screamed like a little girl, and I jumped in the air.”
Sophomore Aly Young was phenomenal in goal during a challenging afternoon for QND where Sacred Heart-Griffin dominated play in regulation.
But the Lady Raiders hung tough.
“I know my teammates had faith in me and that gives me confidence,” Young said. “It was unbelievable to win that game. We were so excited. It was a hard-fought game. It was a great feeling that we were able to earn that win.”
Notre Dame went first during the penalty kicks, where each team received five opportunities to score.
Junior Eva Dickerman scored first for the Raiders before SHG answered on a goal by Callie Huston.
QND freshman Makayla Patton then had her shot sail wide before Young executed a save.
Notre Dame junior standout Lia Quintero was next, and her shot was stopped. Sacred-Heart Griffin took a 2-1 lead when Caroline Sheehan followed by finding the back of the net.
QND then responded on back-to-back goals by freshman Annie Eaton and Keck to lead 3-2.
“I looked over to the left and I kicked the ball to the right corner,” Keck said. “I was a little nervous, but I knew my teammates believed in me. It was a huge win. I was very, very excited. It was amazing.
“We played against a great team, and we had to play a lot of tough defense against them. We were exhausted after the overtimes, but we kept working hard and we never stopped believing we could win.”
Longo was concerned when his team trailed 2-1 in the penalty kicks.
“When we got behind, I said on the sidelines that we needed a miracle,” Longo said. “And we got one. We somehow found a way to pull it out.”
SHG missed wide on its fourth shot before Lauren Johannes had her shot hit the crossbar on the final attempt.
That set off a wild celebration as the Lady Raiders jumped up and down on the field before the QND students joined them.
“Our team has a lot of heart,” Longo said. “They came through in a big, big way. It was a great relief to win that game. I’m so happy for these kids and for how they came through to win a big game.”
Freshman standout Sage Stratton was among the defenders who excelled for Notre Dame.
“We just had to mentally stay strong,” Stratton said. “It was a huge weight lifted off our shoulders to win this. We never stopped fighting and never stopped battling.”
Quintero, QND’s top scorer, shared a similar view.
“That was one of the toughest games I’ve ever played in,” she said. “It was very stressful, and we knew it would be tough when it went to the penalty kicks. We never stopped working. This is an amazing feeling, but we’re not done yet.”
