QUINCY -- Seventeen consecutive victories in any sport – team or individual – is a formidable accomplishment.
Maybe even time for a mini-celebration.
But not necessarily so for the Quincy Notre Dame baseball team.
The Raiders wrapped up their 17th straight win and 26th against two losses Monday night by defeating crosstown rival Quincy 8-4 on the strength of back-to-back four-run innings in the first and second.
In their last 11 games, QND has outscored its opponents 111-9.
“If you would have asked me after seeing eight runs in the first two innings that there would be nothing but zeros after that, I would have said you’re crazy,” Notre Dame coach Ryan Oden said. “It feels good (to have a big win streak) but there are things we still need to work on. Some of our approaches at the plate, getting over to cover first base on a ball hit to the right side.
“But, all in all, when you don’t do things exactly right but yet put eight runs and 11 hits on the board, you have to be happy.”
The Blue Devils, now 12-11 on the season, had plenty of chances in the early innings against Notre Dame starting pitcher Tyler Dance. After scoring three runs in the top of the second to tie the game at 4, the Blue Devils proceeded to leave eight runners on base in the second through fourth innings.
Quincy coach Brandon Crisp could only shake his head at the missed opportunities, and wonder what might have been had his team added a run or two – or three – in that span.
“That’s kind of been our achilles heel,” Crisp said. “I told the guys that if you’re going to beat a team like (Notre Dame), you have to be able to come through in those situations.
“Let’s hope we can improve on that over the next couple of weeks and turn some of these losses into wins.”
Notre Dame right fielder Tucker Tollerton had a hand – his left glove, to be exact – in keeping the Blue Devils from scoring in the third inning. With two outs and the bases loaded, Tollerton made a sliding, one-handed snare of a looping fly ball off the bat of Quincy’s Logan Eaton.
Tollerton broke sharply when the ball left the bat and “knew I had a chance to get there in time,” he said.
Tollerton, who came into the game hitting .354, went 4-for-4 and scored two runs. He crossed the plate in the first inning after a booming home run over the right field fence by Dalton Miller. He scored again in the second after Alex Connoyer ripped a Connor Schwindeler pitch over the left field fence for a two-run round-tripper.
“I had a slow start to the season, so it’s a nice feeling to finally do something good at the plate,” Tollerton said.
Quincy’s Luke Mettemeyer opened the scoring in the top of the first with a solo home run over the left field fence.
Dance skirted early trouble to earn his fourth victory, thanks to an inning of cleanup help from the hard-throwing Miller. The Raiders’ closer was one strike away from sealing the victory when all but one light tower at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ball Field went dark.
“In all the years (12) I’ve been here, it’s never happened before,” Oden said. “That’s baseball: expect the unexpected.”
Fifteen minutes later, the Raiders’ third win over the Blue Devils this season was complete.
“It definitely feels good” having won 17 straight games, Tollerton said. “Honestly, we’re just thinking about keeping going, and playing our game.”
