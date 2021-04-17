ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A final victory allowed the Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer team to firmly stake its place among the best in program history, even with one piece of the resume missing.
The Raiders had no control over that.
Saturday’s 5-3 victory at St. Viator meant the Raiders wrapped up this obscure spring season with a 13-2 record, becoming just the fourth QND team ever to have as few as two losses prior to the postseason. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no regionals or beyond this time.
“It’s definitely different not to be ending with what hopefully would have been a state championship,” senior striker Seth Anderson said. “It’s always good to end it on a high note with a win.”
It would have been better to end with a trophy.
“It sucks for our seniors that we don’t get to go after and compete for what we want to do,” QND coach Greg Reis said. “Such is life in COVID. They understand. They’re frustrated and they’re disappointed, but 13-2 is a pretty good season. A lot of positives.”
Yet, when it ended, it felt there was something lacking.
“We’re so used to cranking it up and working our socks off to get into the postseason and be ready for the postseason,” Reis said. “It’s anticlimactic. This was just like, ‘Uh, it’s over.’”
But not before another stellar effort.
The Raiders rebounded from Friday’s loss to Mundelein Carmel by scoring three first-half goals Saturday morning as midfielder Ben Frericks scored twice, including once off an Anderson assist. Frericks set up the other goal, feeding Anderson for the 79th and final goal in his historic career.
Anderson, who ranks No. 1 in career goals scored in QND history, netted a goal in 14 of the 15 games this spring.
“To go out there and still show we were the better side, we gave it our all,” Anderson said. “It was good.”
The Raiders did it by playing their style.
“We bounced back and played pretty strong today,” Reis said. “We took care of the game a little more. We were able to keep possession of the ball and moved it really well.”
It’s what set this group apart.
“They were a great group to coach,” Reis said.
And the success they enjoyed is another chapter in this tradition-rich program’s legacy.
“We all knew there wasn’t going to be a state tournament, and the best way for us to prove we were still one of the best teams in the state was to go out and win almost every game that we could,” Anderson said. “We came pretty close to accomplishing that goal. We had a lot of guys who stepped up and did their job. I think we’re all proud of the year we had.”