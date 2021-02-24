QUINCY — Haley Schertel admitted Wednesday night’s rematch with the Unity girls basketball team hadn’t been on the back of anyone’s mind.
It sat on the forefront of every Quincy Notre Dame player’s thoughts.
“In the past, ever since our seventh grade year, playing Mendon has been a big thing for us,” the QND sophomore guard said. “We really wanted to get them back. They put an ‘L’ on us, and we wanted to put an ‘L’ on them.”
The tenacity it took to even the score showed down the stretch.
Schertel’s basket two minutes into the fourth quarter gave the Raiders an eight-point advantage, and the Mustangs struggled to string positive possessions together until the final minute of what turned out to be a 51-46 loss at the Pit. It came one week after the Mustangs beat the Raiders by seven points in Mendon.
“We really wanted this win, and we’ve been practicing for it all week,” Schertel said. “It was in our heads. We really wanted to beat them.”
Not that it was easy by any means.
“I told our girls after the game, ‘I hate to lose. I hate to lose more than anybody, but I’m not disappointed in anything,’” Unity coach Brad Begeman said. “Nobody quit. We fought to the end. I can say this about our girls, we left it all on the table.”
That forced the Raiders (7-2) to be just as unrelenting.
“I thought we had a little more tenacity,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “That made a big difference. That’s a big battle. Both teams play so hard against each other. They know each other well. They played club ball already this year against each other, so there was a lot of familiarity.”
It resulted in a fearless effort from the Mustangs.
Unity (4-2) established sophomore forward Ashlynn Arnsman early, getting her seven points as the Mustangs jumped ahead 11-6 with the Raiders struggling to find their offensive rhythm. On the final two possessions of the first quarter, however, QND’s Abbey Schreacke made a 3-pointer from the top of the key and a 15-foot jumper from the wing to tie the game at 13.
It’s what finally got the sophomore scoring sensation rolling.
She opened the second quarter by making a 17-foot jumper and a 3-pointer from the right wing. She scored 19 of her game-high 30 points in the first half as the Raiders grabbed a 28-24 lead.
“Abbey is just a stud,” Begeman said after Schreacke scored 30 or more points for the fourth time this season. “She is a great kid on top of it. I totally respect her.”
The Raiders didn’t rely solely on Schreacke when the game got close in the second half. They shared the load.
Midway through the third quarter, sophomore guard Lia Quintero buried a 3-pointer from the right corner off a Schreacke assist, pushing QND’s advantage to five points. Abby Ham scored off another Schreacke assist early in the fourth quarter for a 42-36 lead, and Schertel followed with her crucial basket.
“Abbey Schreacke was special,” Orne said. “But I thought we got some big buckets in the second half with some good contributions from others that were huge for our team.”
At the same time, Unity scored just five points during a six-minute stretch of the fourth quarter. Arnsman’s two free throws and Brooklyn Stiefel’s 3-pointer in the final minute pulled the Mustangs within five, but they ran out of time.
Arnsman finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Stiefel had 16 points and eight rebounds.
“We had a couple stretches where we turned the ball over a couple times in a row real quick and didn’t make them play defense,” Begeman said. “We had a couple times we didn’t block out and gave them two or three chances to our one. Then we had a couple of bad shot selections.
“All that stuff adds up. The small things are a big difference in a game like this. This young team will figure that out.”