QUINCY — The season opener is still nearly three months away.
But the gold helmets are back at Advance Physical Therapy Field this week.
The Quincy Notre Dame football team was back on the field on a sun-splashed Wednesday afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70s.
“The IHSA allows us 25 contact days in the summer to work with our team,” QND coach Jack Cornell said. “This gives us a chance to get back together for the first time to look at our 2022 QND football team. We put the helmets on and are getting right back in the swing of things.”
The Raiders worked out in helmets, jerseys, shorts and cleats the past couple of days.
“We will actually put shoulder pads on (Thursday),” Cornell said. “We will be able to do some hitting, and we can accomplish quite a bit during these days that we have.”
Notre Dame finished 6-4 last season, falling to Civic Memorial 20-17 in the first round of the playoffs.
“We had a good season, and it was good to compete in the postseason,” Cornell said. “We hope to take another step this year.”
The Raiders are looking to regain momentum it lost during the COVID pandemic.
“Our seniors were freshmen in 2019 when we went to the state semifinals,” Cornell said. “2020 would have been our best team in program history, but COVID cut that short.
“We know we can’t take anything for granted. We have to take advantage of every opportunity we have.”
Cornell, entering his fifth season as head coach of the Raiders, said the team will be on the field together three days a week for the next three weeks.
QND will then take a week off before going five days in a row in July on back-to-back weeks.
“This is huge for us to have these contact days,” Cornell said. “We are finally back to a normal offseason, and we are right in our sweet spot again.”
Cornell said “six to eight starters” return on each side of the ball for Notre Dame.
Senior-to-be Jackson Stratton is a force on the Raider defense as an outside linebacker and safety.
“Jackson just loves to compete,” Cornell said. “He’s a great kid and he works his tail off. He hates to lose more than he loves to win.”
Stratton already has three college scholarship offers — from NCAA Division II schools Quincy University and McKendree, and from NAIA Culver-Stockton.
“It’s awesome to be back on the field with my QND teammates,” Stratton said. “We’ve worked really hard over the winter and spring.
“It’s exciting to have another great opportunity coming up in the fall. We can’t wait. We will definitely be ready to go.”
Fullback/linebacker Dalton Miller, coming off an excellent season in baseball, is one of Notre Dame’s best football players.
“Dalton does everything at a high level,” Cornell said. “He loves to compete, and he’s been a great leader for us.”
Miller said he only took one day off after the end of baseball season as his focus quickly shifted to football.
“We have the potential to do really well,” Miller said. “The chemistry we have on this team is unmatched. This group has a great work ethic and we are looking forward to the start of the season.”
Cornell said he was pleased with offseason weightlifting and conditioning workouts.
“These guys really pushed each other,” he said. “It’s a very competitive group with high expectations.”
QND is scheduled to open the season Aug. 26 against Quincy High School.
“I am really impressed with how our guys have done everything the right way,” Cornell said. “They enjoy being around each other and they have a great sense of enthusiasm. I’m excited to see what they can do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.