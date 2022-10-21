It has been a roller-coaster season for the Quincy Notre Dame football team.
But through all of the peaks and valleys, the Raiders have fought through their share of adversity.
And they have remained in contention for a spot in the Illinois state football playoffs.
QND (4-4) will look to accomplish that objective by earning a victory at John Burroughs on Saturday afternoon.
The Bombers also enter the contest with a 4-4 record.
“Our guys are excited, and they understand what is at stake,” Notre Dame coach Jack Cornell said. “You have two teams that want to get win No. 5. If we want to keep playing, we obviously have to win.”
Notre Dame is coming off a lopsided 48-0 win at Granite City last Friday night.
Jackson Stratton rushed for two touchdowns as the Raiders broke the game open in the second half.
QND pitched its second shutout of the season while snapping a string of nine quarters without an offensive touchdown.
“We did a lot of good things in that game,” Cornell said. “You always have something to work on, but our guys responded well and stepped up to the challenge.”
John Burroughs presents its share of challenges for Notre Dame in the regular-season finale.
“They have a unique run game, and it is an old-school type of offense,” Cornell said. “Their quarterback is a good athlete who gets downhill. They have two good running backs and a physical line.
“Defensively, they are consistent with a 4-4 alignment. They are a good, solid team that plays hard. We know we have to be ready to play.”
Cornell said the mindset will be similar to last week when the Raiders needed a win to keep their postseason aspirations alive.
“We can’t worry about anything right now except John Burroughs,” Cornell said. “We need to go 1-0 on Saturday. There is definitely a sense of urgency for our football team. It has to be at an all-time high.
"If we win Saturday, it gives us an opportunity to keep playing. That's what we are shooting for."
