PEORIA, Ill. — When the Quincy Notre Dame football team needed plays on Friday night against Peoria Notre Dame, its defense showed up.
The Raiders slugged it out with the Irish for all four quarters and walked out of Peoria Richwoods Stadium with a hard-fought 19-14 victory.
“That’s something QND football has hung its hat on for many years now, playing sound, smart, defensive football,” QND coach Jack Cornell said. “These guys got after it tonight.”
The Raiders (3-1) allowed the Irish (2-2) to score on each of their opening possession in the first and second half, but the other eight PND possessions finished in either a punt, turnover on downs or takeaway. QND finished with four total turnovers on the night, including three straight takeaways on the final three Irish possessions.
“Tonight we played our first game of a whole four quarters,” Cornell said.
The biggest turnover came just before halftime, when junior defensive back Zack Friedersdorf picked off a pass from Irish quarterback Joseph Jockisch and returned it 52 yards for a score and a 19-7 lead with 14 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
“Any time you score on a unit that’s not offense, it’s exciting,” Cornell said. “We obviously did that tonight, and that kind of led into us feeling a little better about things.”
The second biggest turnover came on the final Irish possession, with sophomore linebacker Dalton Miller intercepting Jockisch for a second time in the second half and returning it to the PND 24-yard line with 1:40 remaining in the fourth quarter.
“Our guys were in the right spot. They were where they were supposed to be, when they were supposed to be there,” Cornell said. “Dalton Miller obviously had a huge game and is a heck of a young man, heck of an athlete.”
Needing a spark after halftime, the Irish went for an onside kick to start the second half and recovered on the Raiders 40. They drove all the way down the field and capped off a four-minute drive with a 1-yard touchdown run from running back John Finch. The Irish controlled possession throughout the second half, running 36 plays to QND’s 19, but they were stifled twice deep in Raiders territory, once on Miller’s first interception on the QND 31 and again late in the fourth quarter on a fumble recovered by senior Devin Jones.
“Our big thing this whole year is to control what we can control,” Cornell said. “We control making tackles and executing our assignments, and our young men did a great job of that tonight.”
Ike Wiley did well to control the game behind center, too. Wiley completed 9 of 14 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, one a juggling, diving 27-yard catch by Grant Hyer and the other a 4-yard strike off a deflection to Jack Gilliland. The second half wasn’t as effective through the air for Wiley, but he was able to get the job done on the ground with a team-leading 43 rushing yards, including a 10-yard scamper on the final drive to seal the victory.
“We tried to put the ball into his hands more, tried to eliminate some of the decision making and let him be himself,” Cornell said. “Ike is a tough runner, he’s a good passer, he likes to extend plays. It may not be a whole lot of fun playing offensive line for him because you never know where he’s going to be, he finds a way to elude those tacklers, get out in space and throw the ball downfield. He had a heck of a game tonight.”
Hyer also came up whenever his name was called on both ends of the field. He had five receptions for a game-high 60 yards and made a leaping, one-handed swat out of an Irish receiver’s hands on the final drive before Dalton’s second interception.
“Having him in the middle of our defense in the back end really solidifies a lot of things for us,” Cornell said of Hyer. “It lets our guys up front play loose and fast and we are at our best when we do that. He’s complimentary on both sides.”