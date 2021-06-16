QUINCY — Without a proven goalkeeper in his program and unsure from where and when the next one might come, Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer coach Mark Longo assumed he’d have to mold someone for the role.
So why not mold two.
Addison Van Hecke and Aly Young, freshmen with little to no experience when the season began, have split time in the net and developed a synergy with the Raiders’ more experienced back four to become one of the stingiest defenses in program history.
QND has surrendered just eight goals — the program’s fewest in a single season — and posted 14 shutouts in marching its way to the Class 1A state tournament, where the Raiders (17-1-1) will face Elmhurst Timothy Christian (16-2) at 1 p.m. Friday in the semifinals at Hoffman Estates High School.
“We know we can win as long as we play well,” Van Hecke said. “It’s definitely going to take some work, but we have the desire to do it.”
Now, they have the experience, too.
That was sorely lacking when this season began.
Van Hecke approached QND coach Mark Longo well in advance of practices beginning and asked if he needed a goalkeeper. She had played some during the indoor soccer season and was willing and eager to give it a try.
“I said, ‘Come give it a shot,’” Longo said.
Young’s path to playing between the pipes was even more unexpected.
A year ago, during a visit to QND by the eighth graders from Quincy’s Catholic elementary schools, Young played in a kickball game organized by Longo in the Pit. She made a couple of nice outfield catches that caught his eye.
“I thought, ‘Hey, you never know,’” Longo said.
So Longo approached her father, Michael Young, who is QND’s director of Christian formation, and asked if he would be OK with the coach talking to his daughter about possibly playing. So Longo invited her to try.
“She came out and put her time and effort in,” Longo said.
And both novice goalkeepers did the one thing he’s asked them to do from the start.
Make the routine save.
“Don’t try to do too much,” Young said. “Catch the ball and get it out.”
They have seen how it can lead to good results.
In a 2-1 victory at Jefferson City Helias early in the season, Van Hecke made eight saves in the second half to keep the game tied at 1 before Lia Quintero won it with a goal with 26 seconds remaining in regulation. Instantaneously, Van Hecke’s confidence soared.
“Ever since then, knowing my back line will do anything they can to help me out, I’ve felt so much more comfortable,” Van hecke said.
Young’s developed the same rapport with the defenders.
“We needed to know we could trust our back line and even our front line,” Young said. “Trust our front line to score goals. Trust our back line to keep the ball away from us as much as possible. Knowing that they had trust and confidence in us really helped.”
That confidence often is expressed in subtle ways.
“Before every game, as we’re walking over to the goal, they’ll say a couple of things,” Van hecke said. “In practice, they are always really encouraging and really understanding that even though I’ve only played this season they can put me back there and they can trust me.”
It’s created a duo brimming with confidence ahead of the state tournament.
“I have a lot more confidence than I ever had or ever thought I could have,” Young said. “That comes from my team being there to support me.”
And it’s allowing both freshmen to play with an edge, especially after a string of four straight postseason shutouts and a state semifinal berth.
“It’s a pride thing,” Young said. “It’s like, ‘Yeah, we did it. Let’s go.’”