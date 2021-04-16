MUNDELEIN, Ill. — The Quincy Notre Dame soccer team faced a tough and motivated Carmel Catholic squad in its penultimate game of the season on Friday night.
The Corsairs were physical from the start and the Raiders didn’t respond well, eventually falling 2-1 for just their second defeat of the season.
“We were flat. We never really got out of the bus, even though we didn’t take a bus,” said Raiders coach Greg Reis after his team fell to 12-2 on the year. “We were slow and lethargic. I don’t think we ever caught up to the game.”
Neither team’s offense saw much action in the first half of play, but the Corsairs (6-3-3) managed to sneak a goal past the QND defense and goalkeeper Ethan Sparrow with just 20 seconds remaining before halftime to take a 1-0 advantage.
QND came out stronger in the second half, recording four shots and four corner kicks in the first 10 minutes after the restart, but Carmel held strong until it took a 2-0 lead on a rebound shot after a Sparrow save in the 67th minute.
“We probably should have defended a lot better on that one, and on the first one we should have defended a lot better,” Reis said. “It wasn’t like a bunch of shots kept us under pressure.”
The Raiders actually outshot the Corsairs 8-6, but five of Carmel’s shots were on goal while just two of QND’s found the mark.
Quinton Hankins netted the lone Raiders goal in the 74th minute to give his team some life, but try as they might the equalizer just didn’t come.
“It just didn’t come,” Reis said. “Seth (Anderson) rolled his ankle the last couple minutes of the game and he came off, but it is what it is. We’ve had a great run and we ran up against a good, physical team that put us under some pressure.”
Luckily for the Raiders, they have a chance to end on a high note with their final game of the season on Saturday morning against St. Viator at 10 a.m.
“They are ready to try and compete and get after it in the morning,” Reis said. “Hopefully we are going to have a nice bounce-back game and see how things go. Hopefully have a good final match of the season.”