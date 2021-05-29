QUINCY — Alex Connoyer understands the value of an inning-ending double play.
“It gives you momentum,” the Quincy Notre Dame right-handed pitcher said.
And the QND baseball team knew what to do with it.
Pleasant Plains had runners on first and second base with one out in the top of the third inning Saturday, trailing the Raiders 5-3 at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield when the Cardinals’ Eli Nehrt hit a sharp ground to second baseman Brock Wiley.
A quick flip to shortstop Jack Linenfelser got the force out at second base, and his relay throw to first completed the double play to bring the Raiders back to the plate.
They responded by scoring five runs in the bottom of the inning, propelling themselves to a 13-3, six-inning victory in a potential postseason prelude. The Raiders are seeded second and the Cardinals fourth in the same Class 2A sub-sectional.
“It gives our team confidence, showing we can actually compete with teams in our bracket,” Connoyer said. “We feel like we can make a run in the postseason.”
Putting all the pieces together like the Raiders did against the Cardinals is a reason for optimism.
QND (16-3) scored in five of the six innings, had all nine players in the lineup reach base and tagged three Pleasant Plains pitchers for 10 hits, while capitalizing on nine walks.
“We were aggressive, aggressive very early on,” said QND first baseman Dalton Miller, who went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. “See the first baseball you want to hit and don’t miss it.”
They didn’t.
After Ben Kasparie and Tucker Tollerton opened the bottom of the first with back-to-back singles, Miller drove a single to center field to plate the first run. After a popout, Tollerton scored on an error and back-to-back walks loaded the bases before a groundout and a wild pitch plated two more runs.
Three straight hits by the Cardinals (15-15) to open the second inning kickstarted a three-run frame as the Raiders committed a throwing error prior to a two-run single.
QND responded with a run in the bottom of the inning and five more in the third, highlighted by back-to-back-to-back run-scoring hits by Tollerton, Miller and Connoyer.
“We played with confidence,” Connoyer said. “We made the routine plays. We kept hitting and we kept going. We never gave in.”
Neither did Connoyer on the mound.He allowed just two earned runs over five innings, while striking out six and walking none. He retired the final eight batters he faced.
“I liked my velocity,” Connoyer said. “I liked how I was able to slot my pitches and use my breaking ball to get outs.”
He was consistently ahead in the count as well, throwing first-pitch strikes to 14 of 21 batters.
“I thought he got stronger as the game went on,” QND coach Ryan Oden said. “He was locating his fastball well. His breaking ball was good when he needed it. He’s a guy we’re going to count on in the postseason.”
Kasparie worked a 1-2-3 sixth inning, and Nolan Obert ended the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.
“We were hitting the ball the opposite way,” Oden said. “We were hitting balls where they were pitched. But that’s us. Our (batting practice) rounds before the game today were great. They were great yesterday in practice. This team can hit.
“We’re very contagious. When you start hitting and start rolling, things get going. That’s what we’ve been able to do.”