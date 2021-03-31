ALTON, Ill. — Seth Anderson stands alone.
Vengeance is his as well.
By scoring the first two goals in the Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer team’s 4-0 victory over Alton Marquette on Wednesday night at Gordon Moore Park, the senior striker became the Raiders’ career leader in goals scored with 65 goals, breaking a mark that has stood for four decades.
“It’s always a special moment to be able to go and break a school record like that,” Anderson said. “The job is still not done yet. We have to go and win every single game. And I want to prove I’m one of the best players to ever do it at Quincy Notre Dame.”
Better yet, he and the Raiders (8-0) made amends for the last time they lost – a 3-2 setback against the Explorers on a penalty-kick shootout in the semifinals of the Class 1A state tournament in 2019.
“We all knew it and had it in the back of our minds,” Anderson said. “We remember that game from last year. We had a chip on our shoulder and went out there and proved what we can do and got the job done.”
The fact it accompanied an historic accomplishment made it all the better.
After getting tackled in the penalty area with roughly 10 minutes remaining in the first half, Anderson buried the penalty kick into the upper right corner for a 1-0 lead. With it, he matched the career record of 64 goals set by Gary Koetters, a 1979 QND graduate.
The effort it took to earn the penalty kick was quintessential Anderson.
On a ball played long over the top of the defense, the Marquette center back tried to shield the ball and let it roll out of bounds. Anderson, however, sprinted around him, toe-poked it to keep it in play and turned it back toward the goal. He was taken down in the box after that.
“That’s a massive effort,” QND coach Greg Reis said. “He does that quite a bit.”
Defenses aren’t always prepared for it.
“Everybody gets a scouting report and it says this kid is the best, got to keep an eye on him, can’t dive in,” Reis said. “But they don’t give Seth credit for how relentless he is. As much of a finesse player as he is, he’s also a grinder. He’ll do the dirty work most people won’t.”
Roughly 15 minutes later, Anderson beat a defender and was fouled again in the box, resulting in another penalty kick. He buried this one to move past Koetters.
“It’s so hard to defend him because he can go either way,” Reis said.
It explains why the Saint Louis University signee has 21 goals and five assists in eight games this season with seven more on the schedule.
Anderson scored 14 goals as a freshman, missed his sophomore season after sustaining an offseason knee surgery and came back with 30 goals in leading the Raiders to a third-place finish his junior season.
“My parents always talk about (records) with me and (Reis) will remind me every once in a while,” Anderson said. “It’s not something I look at a ton. It’s just something where I can go and do, and I want to show what I’m capable of. It’s always fun to go and add a record like that.”
Senior defender Gabe Whittaker added the Raiders’ third goal by placing a free kick into the left corner of the net for a 3-0 halftime lead. Sophomore forward Tanner Anderson scored off an assist from his older brother in the 63rd minute to finish off the Explorers.
The defense did the rest, recording the fifth shutout of the season.
“Our intensity in the second half really picked up, and that’s when we started to move the ball better,” Seth Anderson said. “In the first half, it was a little bit slower, not at the level we have been playing at. Otherwise, we were moving the ball and getting up and down the field.”