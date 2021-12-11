QUINCY, Ill. — Two rival teams from opposite sides of the Mississippi River met on Saturday night, with Quincy Notre Dame defeating Hannibal 51-38.
QND had not played in a week due to health precautions and had time to prepare. Hannibal had played last on Wednesday and played in the Winfield Tip-Off Classic the previous week.
“Late in the game we did a great job of controlling things, running our offense and really dictating what shot we wanted, compared to earlier where I thought we chased a lot of three’s,” said QND head coach Kevin Meyer. “I thought we took a lot more than we needed to.”
In the first quarter, the Raiders struck first with junior Jackson Stratton shooting a 3-pointer.
QND and Hannibal would finish the first quarter tied at 11-11. Raiders junior Jackson Stratton and Blake Bozarth each connected with 3-pointers, while Hannibal seniors Courtland Watson and Aaris Stolte would also drain 3-pointers.
“We talked all week about our effort,” said Hannibal head coach Marty Hull. “I don’t think our past games our effort had been like our normal Hannibal teams of high intensity effort. It was our focus all week to make our intensity higher. I think our boys did a great job and played their butts off the whole game.”
In the second quarter, the Raiders would outscore the Pirates by a 14-8 margin and take a 25-19 lead to halftime. QND would continue to excel behind the arc with four different players hitting 3-pointers.
“We had to match some athleticism and I thought that Marty’s team came out and played hard,” Meyer said.
In the second half, the Raiders would continue to battle with the Pirates and take control of the game with Stratton continuing to knock down points for QND
Hannibal’s offense would continue to battle to stay in the game, and Watson would shoot a three to get the Pirates within six points of the QND’s lead.
QND would excel at running the clock in each possession during the fourth quarter and held the Pirates to eight points.
“There are some things we have to get better as far as execution which is nice to have little things to work on and not huge picture things,” Hull said. “Lots of individual talks to prepare for this game. Good thing for us is many of our players have played here before and we just talked about there would be a lot of hand checks, a very physical game both ways, and our kids have played in this type of environment.”
QND’s Jake Hoyt continued to lead the way for the Raiders in scoring, and ended up with another three-pointer and three free-throws.
Stratton led the Raiders in scoring with 20 points. Stolte led the Pirates with 15 points.
“Jackson Stratton shot the ball well tonight,” Meyer said. “The play that I keep going back to was a loose ball in front of the Pirates bench with Charlie Lavery. He hasn’t played a lot of minutes for us and he just digs in. It was a one possession two possession, and we were able to stretch it out late in the game and get it done.”
The Raiders (3-2) will host Palmyra (3-2) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Hannibal (1-3) will play at Moberly (1-1) on Tuesday and at Mexico (5-0) on Thursday.
“We just worry about us now moving forward and watch a quarter of the games ahead and focus on how we can improve looking ahead,” Hull said. “I am really proud of our two seniors Aaris and Courtland. Old pros. They were our steady rock most of the game.”
