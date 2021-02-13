SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — After everyone made it home safely and warmed up from bitter artic cold wave sweeping through central Illinois, Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball coach Kevin Meyer reached out to his players with a simple message.
He texted them he was proud of the effort.
The Raiders went to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on Saturday afternoon and carried a lead through part of the third quarter before the Cyclones’ depth and athleticism won out with an 84-66 victory at Jim Belz Gymnasium.
“We ran into a buzzsaw in the fourth quarter and had a little bit of fatigue,” Meyer said. “Still, our guys kept fighting. Some of our aggressiveness went away because of our foul trouble, but our guys never gave in. I was proud of that.”
It’s the perfect boost in the second phase of the Raiders’ 15-game schedule.
“This was Game 5, and we kind of use this as the first-quarter midterm,” Meyer said. “We can see what we’re good at, what we were exposed by and how we adjust from that. That’s what is going to be fun for the next five games. How are we going to get better? I want to see that.”
More balanced scoring would be key.
Senior guard Grant Hyer led the Raiders with 26 points, and sophomore forward Jake Wallingford finished with nine points. But QND (3-2) lacked having three or four players flirt with double digits and take pressure off Hyer to carry the load.
“We need that second or third scorer to help get us over the hump,” Meyer said.
Sitting senior forward Jack Marth and Ethan Kite because of foul trouble didn’t help, but the Raiders found a way to make it competitive until the final stretch of the fourth quarter.
“We had to bleed some minutes because we had some guys in foul trouble,” Meyer said. “So we went a little zone and slowed them down a little bit. We were clicking. It seemed like it was a good battle back and forth.
“They’re long. They’re athletic. They crawl into you and defend. It caught up to us with about six minutes left in the fourth quarter, and they went on a run. We couldn’t answer.”