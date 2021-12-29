NORMAL, Ill. — The Quincy Notre Dame boys’ basketball team accomplished plenty during the State Farm Holiday Classic.
The Raiders played with a fire and intensity Coach Kevin Meyer had been looking for.
And QND turned in a respectable showing while playing in a strong and highly competitive tournament.
Notre Dame nearly went 3-1 in the event before falling to Aurora Christian 47-43 in overtime Wednesday night.
Seventh-seeded Notre Dame is now 7-6 overall after the close setback in the fifth-place game.
“We were missing two guys and we were tired, but our guys still really battled,” Meyer said. “Our guys are coming together, and we competed well.”
The Raiders were down 45-43 in the closing seconds of overtime, but were unable to get a shot off on their final possession.
QND was playing its second game of the day after defeating East Dubuque 57-45 Wednesday afternoon.
Seventh-seeded Notre Dame was missing starters Jackson Stratton and Braden Sheffield in two games Wednesday because of injury and illness.
The Raiders took a 15-12 lead during a hard-fought first half.
Aurora Christian stayed close before going on a run late in the third quarter to take a 33-28 lead.
Notre Dame battled back, tying the game 40-40 on a Jake Hoyt basket that eventually sent the game into overtime.
QND committed 17 turnovers in the setback.
Alex Cannoyer led the Raiders with 12 points. Jake Wallingford, Hoyt and Charlie Lavery added eight points apiece for Notre Dame.
QND is now off until facing Western on Jan. 6 at home.
“We made some great progress and we’re playing so much better,” Meyer said. “We played high-quality teams here and we learned a lot. I’m super proud of this team and this group has a huge, huge upside.”
