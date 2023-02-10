QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame head coach Kevin Meyer called a timeout with around 35 seconds left in the first quarter of Friday's game against West Central Conference foe Liberty wanting to send a message to his team.

The Raider players took that message to heart and went on a run that led to a 66-37 win over Liberty at The Pit.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.