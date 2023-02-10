QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame head coach Kevin Meyer called a timeout with around 35 seconds left in the first quarter of Friday's game against West Central Conference foe Liberty wanting to send a message to his team.
The Raider players took that message to heart and went on a run that led to a 66-37 win over Liberty at The Pit.
"We had given up 15 points (when we took a timeout) and we felt like we were trading baskets and not getting stops," Meyer said. "We challenged them with that and they did a heck of a job."
With Liberty only having an eight-player varsity team and QND having a 14-player varsity team, the Eagles tired while the Raiders were able to rotate guys in and out.
Liberty head coach Greg Altmix said he told his players to do the little things right and focus on improvement.
"A lot of young guys playing and guys out there tired," Altmix said. "It's just a matter of staying focused and giving it everything you got while you are out there. I mean Notre Dame is a heck of a team and we are coming in here with eight guys."
The Raiders came out firing in the first quarter, with seniors Jake Wallingford scoring eight points and Alex Connoyer scoring nine points.
Liberty junior Tanner Gimm scored nine points during the first quarter, but QND took a 28-15 lead into the second quarter.
QND's defense clamped down in the second quarter, holding the Eagles scoreless and taking a 42-15 lead to halftime.
"I think they defended well and swarmed around quite a bit and held Liberty to no points," Meyer said. "We tried to carry it over to the third quarter as well. That was a good quarter for us. Offensively, we got the ball inside and was able to play some high-low stuff to get Jake and Alex some touches in the paint. That led to the defense flattening and led to us knocking down some shots."
The Eagles picked up the pace in the second half, closing QND's scoring advantage to 24-22 during the final two quarters.
Gimm finished with a team-high 16 points and four boards for Liberty. Junior Noah Klauser added nine points.
"(Gimm) does a nice job for us inside," Altmix said. "He's able to shoot the 3-pointer, and he's able to score around the basket. So he presents a different type of threat to a lot of teams because if you look at him, you are thinking he's a post player."
QND got the opportunity to play a lot of its bench, with junior forward Jackson Meyer picking up seven points and a board.
"It was good to be able to play a lot of guys tonight and play them while there was still possessions," Meyer said. "The last couple of games we played them with a running clock. They get to play, but it's not the same thing as we got tonight. Our second and third group got to play almost a quarter and a half against Liberty's starters and did some good things."
Wallingford finished with a team-high 15 points and three boards, while Connoyer racked up 13 points and three boards.
QND senior Braden Sheffield scored seven points off the bench as him and Wallingford get re-acclimated to the team after missing time with injury.
"It's big," Meyer said. "It's just a chance to get them to play at game speed and game reps opposed to just a practice. In practice, you call something out and the other guys cheat a little bit, so it's easy for them now. Now, we are giving them a real life work experience and I thought both of them were really good tonight."
Liberty (5-21) will play at Payson Seymour (13-13) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
"It's one of those that we've got them tomorrow and we found out today we got them again next Saturday in the first round of regionals," Altmix said. "So we are going to see them twice in a week."
QND (18-8) will play at Rushville-Industry (4-22) in its next game at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
"It's another conference game and we have two conference games left," Meyer said. "We can't win the conference, but we got a chance to make it really interesting for ourselves. We will try to get through this and take it one game at a time."
