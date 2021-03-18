PAYSON, Ill. — When first-year Payson Seymour volleyball coach Jennifer Damhorst saw the schedule for her team’s condensed season, the second opponent immediately stood out.
“It was like, ‘OK, we’re going to play (Quincy) Notre Dame second. That sounds like a good time.,’” Damhorst said.
The Indians and Raiders were supposed to meet for the second game of the season for both squads on Thursday evening, but QND’s opener on Tuesday was postponed. So the Raiders headed into Payson to play their first game since falling in the Class 2A sectionals in early November of 2019.
The Raiders were in for a war, too. After a competitive first two sets that saw QND win the first and Payson rally to take the second, the two teams went into the third set with neither owning more than a four-point lead at any given time.
The Raiders came out strong and built a 12-6 lead early, then they closed out late to secure a 25-21, 24-26, 25-18 victory in their season opener.
Regardless of the results, QND coach Courtney Kvitle was just happy to have her girls competing again.
“It was so nice to be back in the gym. It feels like it was just yesterday but at the same time it’s been so long,” Kvitle said. “It’s awesome to be back.”
QND (1-0) and Payson (1-1) both had runs of good play and stretches that featured a string of errors. Nothing their coaches didn’t expect.
“We haven’t played for so long and sports are overlapping right now, so we just got our first full week of practice in,” Kvitle said. “We’re just ironing out the kinks right now and just trying to play together and really just have fun because it’s such a short season.”
It would be hard to have more fun than the Indians. Even throughout a tight third set, when the Indians fell behind by six twice only to pull back within one both times before the Raiders’ closing run, Payson’s players were loose and played with a smile behind their masks.
“They have the most fun, and they don’t play well unless they’re having fun. So I just let them have fun,” Damhorst said. “They will literally be singing a song and then having fun and then turn around and make the best block of their life in practice. And I’m a fun coach, so that’s what I like.”
The fun translated to results. Senior Carly Wolf led Payson with 11 kills and senior Amanda Maiers had nine kills, while senior Kaylee Burgess ran the offense from her setter position and collected five kills and three aces in the process.
“They are just always so scrappy. The culture in Payson, they’re really hard,” Kvitle said. “It’s always fun to come and play here and play them, and you always, always know they are going to give you a good fight, no matter what. They always have a good attitude and they are always fun to play. I look forward to these kind of matches.”
QND countered the scrappy play with a couple of different looks, cycling through a rotation that featured sophomore Abbey Schreacke, junior Emma Borrowman and senior Jordan Lepper — all girls 5-foot-10 or taller— on the court at once and running a smaller group helmed by sophomore libero Faith Kientzle and senior outside hitter Ellie Peters at times.
After losing six seniors off of last year’s 33-2 squad, Kvitle said this year’s team is going to have a few different identities.
“It’s a totally different type of team, and they know that,” Kvitle said. “They know that it’s different, but we can be small and scrappy or aggressive and big.”
Schreacke led the way with 12 kills and three aces for the Raiders and Borrowman followed with 11 kills, setting the tone early with strong hits from the middle and a tough block at the net.
The Raiders also saw good contributions from a few players off the bench, like junior outside hitter Isabella Douglas coming in to start the third set and recording a kill and an ace to help QND to a 5-0 run.
“We have some kids that can come off the bench and play for us and I’m looking for confidence,” Kvitle said. “So throwing them in there and them being confident, that’s what I love to see as a coach. They did what they were asked to do, and that’s awesome.”