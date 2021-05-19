QUINCY — To live up to the No. 1 regional seed the Quincy Notre Dame softball team has earned, the Raiders must learn to be more opportunistic.
QND left the bases loaded in the third inning and stranded five runners in scoring position overall in a 6-2 loss Wednesday to Piasa Southwestern at the Backyard. The game was called one batter into the bottom of the sixth inning due to increasing rain, making it a five-inning official game.
“We just couldn’t pick up that big hit to drive in some runs,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “That’s too bad, but that’s the game of softball sometimes. You don’t get the hit when you need it.
“But we need to take advantage of those situations when they arise.”
The Raiders (11-3) learned earlier Wednesday they received the No. 1 seed in their sub-sectional, which likely means they will host one or two postseason games. According to the Illinois High School Association website, no regional or sectional hosts have been determined.
QND should be prepared with 15 games scheduled in the next 19 days.
“We’re going to have a run here the next couple of weeks against some quality teams that will make us ready,” Orne said. “We just have to perform well. Today, hopefully there is a lesson we learned.”
It’s about strength of mind and soul.
A line drive off a glove allowed the Birds to plate a run in the top of the first, only to see the Raiders respond. Kailey Wall led off the bottom of the inning with a double to center field and went to third as Haley Schertel reached on an error.
After Wall scored on an error and Eryn Cornwell walked, putting runners at the corners, a stolen base put both runners in scoring position. After Abbey Schreacke grounded out, Lindsey Fischer smacked a sacrifice fly to right field to score Schertel with the go-ahead run.
“That’s kind of what we’ve been doing all along,” Orne said. “Answering like that has kind of been our mantra.”
Defensively, QND got out of the second inning with a double play, watched Cornwell retire Southwestern in order in the third and stranded two Birds on base in the fourth.
In the fifth, though, Southwestern (12-5) came to life.
Maddy Seymour, Ashlynn Huber and Josie Bouillon led off with three consecutive singles to load the bases.
A single by Bri Roloff drove in one run, and Megan Bailey followed with a two-run double. A steal of home produced another run, and a single by Abby McDonald put runners at the corners again.
Sydney Baumgartner’s two-run single plated the final run of the inning.
“They came out and swung the bats better than they had all game,” Orne said. “Three straight hits and they had a rally going. Unfortunately, we didn’t get any balls right at us where we could make a play. That happens.”
The problem for QND was being unable to stem the tide.
“It’s a little bit of a toughness factor,” Orne said. “If we’re in a regional situation like that, we’ve got to shut the door at some point and minimize a lot of that.”