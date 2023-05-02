QUINCY -- Rather if it was by small ball or long ball, Quincy Notre Dame was keeping the line moving in its cross-town game against Quincy High School on Tuesday at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield.
The Raiders hit three home runs, stole five bases and capitalized on walks and QHS errors on its way to a 16-1 victory over the Blue Devils in four innings to earn Gem City bragging rights.
"Who would have thought we would have hit that many home runs today with the wind blowing the way it is," said QND head coach Rich Polak. "The guys came ready to play today. Our team is focused on what we need to get done every time we come out here."
QND right-hander Jake Schisler earned the win after pitching all four innings with three strikeouts. He allowed three walks, four hits and one earned run.
"I thought Jake was a little picky trying to be too fine today," Polak said. "We had a conversation about that. He's normally not like that. He's a super smart kid, so he's overthinking sometimes. Love to have a kid who's smart on the mound."
Schisler had an even bigger impact at the plate, going 2-for-2 with two walks, a double, a home run, two RBIs, two runs and a stolen base.
"He sets the table for us and gets things going on the top of our lineup," Polak said. "Our guys follow his lead."
QND catcher Michael Stupavsky also had a big day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a run, stolen base, double, home run and six RBIs.
The inability to throw strikes and several errors doomed any chance of a Devils comeback.
"We hit a couple of balls hard," said QHS head coach Rick Lawson. "All-around, we just got to play a better baseball game. Take better at bats, pitch better and we got to make the plays when they are hit to us."
Right-hander Kyle Taylor started the game for QHS and lasted two innings after getting three strikeouts, and allowing five hits, two walks and four earned runs.
Alex Logan pitched to five batters in the third inning and was unable to get any outs after walking four batters and beaning another batter.
Keaton Barry pitched the final inning-plus in relief with two strikeouts; while allowing one walk, four hits and four earned runs.
"We just didn't pitch," Lawson said. "Our pitchers didn't compete and weren't throwing strikes."
The Raiders scored three runs in the bottom of the first off a fielder's choice RBI from Brady Kindhart and a two-RBI double by Stupavsky.
Colin Kurk and Schisler hit back-to-back home runs to start off the second inning. Later in the frame, Miller doubled and was driven in by Linenfelser, who would later score on an error to give QND a 7-0 lead.
"It was fantastic, man," Polak said. "Our nine-hole hitter Colin Kurk hit a home run today. Just his second high school home run. He hit a grand slam up at Rushville a couple weeks ago. His one today was a no doubter off the bat. Just excited for him."
The Raiders scored their first three runs in the third inning without a hit, with Stupavsky hitting a grand slam to score seven in the frame and increase QND's lead to 14-0.
The Devils got a rally going after Owen Zanger hit a one-out double and would later be driven in by another double from Jansen Lawson, but QHS was unable to cross anymore runners to home plate.
QND closed out the game via the run-rule in the bottom of the fourth when Schisler doubled home Kurk and Miller singled to score Schisler.
"We're both in the same city and we're both running good baseball programs," Polak said. "I know a lot of players over there who have played for me in the summer. They are great players, too. We just had everything going our way today. The score was not indicative of what kind of team they are."
Up next for QND (22-1) is a pair of road games prior to the QND Baseball Slam this weekend. The Raiders will face Southeastern on Wednesday and West Hancock on Thursday, with first pitch for both games scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
"We are road warriors this year," Polak said. "We've got two more road games this week, then we come here for three games this weekend. These seniors are getting a taste of what college baseball is like when you are going after it every day."
Up next QHS (11-10) is a road game against O'Fallon at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Devils will then play a road doubleheader against WB6 foe Geneseo on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m.
Lawson told his team to wipe the slate clean and move forward after a tough loss.
"Today was not a good day, but the good thing is we get to play again tomorrow," Lawson said. "We'll come out tomorrow and put it out there and see what we got."
