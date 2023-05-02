QUINCY -- Rather if it was by small ball or long ball, Quincy Notre Dame was keeping the line moving in its cross-town game against Quincy High School on Tuesday at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield.

The Raiders hit three home runs, stole five bases and capitalized on walks and QHS errors on its way to a 16-1 victory over the Blue Devils in four innings to earn Gem City bragging rights.

